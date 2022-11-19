There is a story in the Bible about how Abraham sent his servant to find a wife for his son, Isaac. Abraham gave his servant specific instructions of what to do and made his servant swear to do them.

The servant began his journey to fulfill his Master’s will, with a lot of uncertainty as to how, he would fulfill his Master’s will. This is similar to how we find ourselves whenever we are trying to fulfill Lord’s will for us. The more you meditate on God’s word, the more truth you will see in it, and the more direction you will get from it. This applies to every area of our lives. Unless we trust God’s Word and obey it, God cannot direct us nor will HE be able to order our steps. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge HIM, and HE shall direct thy paths.”

Through the providence of God, the servant found a woman named Rebekah at a well. He had prayed to God about how to find the right woman for Isaac. Before his prayer was over, Rebekah came to the well. The servant began telling Rebekah about his master Abraham and about Abraham’s son, Issac.in the end, she agreed to go with him to meet Isaac. The conversation the servant had with Rebekah is the most important element of being a servant and witness for Christ. During their conversation, the servant only talked about his Master and his Master’s son. He said absolutely nothing about himself. The servant gave witness to his Master.

If you want to be a true servant of God, your conversation should be all about HIM. Too many times we try to impress others by talking about ourselves. The only thing impressive about us is our relationship with God.

The servant had lived his own life to serve and please his master.. We as Believers should strive to get to a point where our only concern in life is to please and serve our Lord Jesus. This should be a daily objective. Then and only then will we be a good servant of the Lord.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.