(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 10 — Jeremiah McNeil Bradsher, 42, of 1315 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property and larceny. No bond listed; court date was Nov. 18.

• Nov. 10 — Jason Lamont Mathews, 47, of 10100 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. No bond listed; court date was Nov. 18.

• Nov. 10 — Amealiyon Karlisiya Reade, 19, of 6133 Sante Fe Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with trespass, resisting public officer and simple assault. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 8.

• Nov. 11 — Nicholas Francisco Hernandez, 24, of 120 Summeron Farm Lane Road, Warsaw, was charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering and larceny and possession of cocaine Bond set at $17,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 11 — Jorge Navarrette Delarosa, 35, of 11570 Keener Road, Faison, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, communicating threats and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 11 — Richard Dale Strahley, 47, of 4660 Lake Valley, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Nov. 21.

• Nov. 11 — Quentin Duane McCoy, 24, of 5835 Rivercroft Road, Fayetteville, was charged with felony stalking. No bond set; court date was Nov. 14.

• Nov. 12 — Danny Robert Aycock, 39, of 175 Water House Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon and window tint violation. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Nov. 18.

• Nov. 12 — Belinda Secka, 40, of 1614 Fairview St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $1,100; court date is Nov. 21.

• Nov. 12 — Dylan Neal Caldwell, 33, of 2405 Scouting Trail, Raleigh, was charged with larceny and order for arrest. Bond set at $191,000; court date was Nov. 14.

• Nov. 12 — Hector M. Perez-Miguel, 35, of 11 Homewood Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired, fictitious registration plate, no operator’s license and no liability insurance. Bond set at $750; court date is Dec. 14.

• Nov. 13 — Justin Jarrell Grant, 36, of 201 Piney Grove Ave., Garland, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at Dec. 19.

• Nov. 16 — Brandon Rashawn Maddox, 37, of 6101 Lochcarron Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and resisting public officer. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 17 — Quentin Dashawn Murphy, 26, of 816 Lisbon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation, assault on a female, resisting public officer, simple possession of a controlled substance, driving while license revoked, driving while impaired, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing to drive with no registration and failure to secure passenger under 16 years old. Bond set at $39,500; court date is Jan. 4.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.