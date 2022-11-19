Groups team with two dozen businesses across Sampson

Shopping small and local is the aim for Small Business Saturday, which is being observed with events across Sampson County next Saturday.

The holiday shopping season will be in full effect in the coming week, as local businesses gear up for what is known as Small Business Saturday. Reserved for the Saturday after Thanksgiving, it is earmarked for spending money outside the big box stores, and instead investing into the mom-and-pops of the community.

The local Small Business Saturday endeavor has been ongoing for years now, this year being the sixth year that local groups will work together to promote shopping local. It is set for Saturday, Nov. 26.

The endeavor is a partnership between the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Clinton Development Corporation, Town of Roseboro, Town of Newton Grove, Sampson County Economic Development Commission and two dozen businesses across Sampson County.

Everyone is coming together for what is hoped will be a very well-supported Small Business Saturday in Sampson County, said Mary Rose, Main Street Program director and planning director for the City of Clinton.

“The Clinton Main Street Program of Downtown Clinton is once again proud to be working with our Sampson County partners and small businesses to exhibit to our citizens how shopping local can make a huge difference in Sampson County,” Rose stated.

She said 24 small retail businesses across Sampson County — the bulk in Clinton, with others in Newton Grove and Roseboro — are participating with shopping discounts and door prizes for what is anticipated to be a “great kickoff to the Christmas shopping season.”

American Express began the initiative in an effort to bring attention to the importance of shopping small and supporting neighborhood businesses. Since its inception, many businesses and organizations nationwide have joined in efforts to foster a community event that is easy to participate in for community members and businesses alike.

Event organizers for Sampson’s localized initiative said they are excited to once again join in the effort.

“Small Business Saturday is a great event in Sampson County,” said Bart Rice, director of Business and Industry for Sampson Community College. “It jump starts the Christmas buying season and puts an emphasis on keeping your shopping local.”

Participating small businesses include: in Clinton — Annadale’s Gifts, Anointed Prints & Crafts, Art of Hope, Atrium Florist and Gifts, Bryant’s Florist & Thee Christian Bookstore, Country Threads, High Cotton, Matthews Gifts, Our Rustic Roots, Remedy by Jess, Royal Gifts and Fine China, Sarah’s Boutique, Sessoms Jewelry, Simply NC, The Source, The Ulimate Gallery; Tickled Pink Consignment and U.S. Cellular; in Newton Grove — Grove Clothing Co.; and in Roseboro — Courtney’s Boutique, James Trading Downtown and Pozzibilitiez.

Joyce Owen, whose Matthews Gifts will once again be participating, said Clinton and Sampson County are known in the industry as having great places to shop for gifta. She said Matthews is proud to be “one of many excellent shopping opportunities” across Sampson.

“Small Business Saturday is an important event for small businesses in Clinton and surrounding communities across Sampson County,” said Owen. “The coming together of all types of businesses is a great reminder of our community spirit and, as shoppers, the impact they have on the health of our small businesses in Sampson County. I am a firm believer we are stronger together and when one small business is successful, we all have the opportunity to be successful.”

And those opportunities extend beyond Clinton.

“Our downtown merchants are eager to celebrate Small Business Saturday this year and welcome everyone to come out and discover Roseboro’s growing retail and restaurant community,” said Randi Kelly, Roseboro’s Small Town Main Street coordinator. “We hope everyone will take advantage of this day and support local small businesses across our county.”

Local businesses were urged to spread the word with shoppers, at local churches, at the local restaurant “and anywhere in between.” It cost local businesses nothing to participate in Small Business Saturday and it is hoped that they will simply reap all the benefits of having more customers step through their doors on Nov. 26.

Back this year, to help kick off the shopping, is “Brunch and Bows,” set for Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. Tickets are available at Simply NC, Royal Gifts, and Matthews Gifts at $25 per person and includes a brunch buffet with Mimosa and coffee, as well as a swag bag filled with discounts and other items contributed by local businesses and event partners.

“Our Brunch and Bows event is a great opportunity for participants to socialize as well as exhibit their support for shopping local as we kick off the Christmas shopping season,” said Rose.

Many times people attend our Brunch and Bows event then go on to visit one of our local businesses for the first time and give our small businesses a chance to earn a lifelong customer,” Rice added. “It also offers some great deals which entices shoppers to venture out to area businesses they may have not visited before.”

This year, the special guest for Brunch & Bows will be Scott Mason, WRAL’s the Tar Heel Traveler.

Mason is an American author, reporter for WRAL TV and host of the Southeast Emmy award-winning Tarheel Traveler since 2007. Mason authored “Tar Heel Traveler Eats: Food Journeys across North Carolina” in 2014 and “Tarheel Traveler: Journeys across North Carolina” in 2013. Mason will have copies of his books available during Brunch & Bows for ticket holders to purchase and sign for customers.

For more information or tickets, contact Mary Rose at 910-299-4904.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.