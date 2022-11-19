Raiders represent Sampson in Raleigh

The Raiders of the Midway Marching Band are set to rock out for the Raleigh Christmas Parade, their fifth consecutive trip.

Pictured, from left, are Travis Jordan (Midway Middle School Band Director/Director of Color Guard), Joshua Tew (Midway High School Director of Bands/Chorus) and Jesse Shelton (Midway High School Assistant Director of Bands). The three of them are getting ready for Saturday as they head to the capital once again for the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade.

MIDWAY — The Raiders Marching Band has the distinguished honor of traveling once again to participate in the 78th Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade.

“I’m excited that we were selected again for the Raleigh Christmas Parade,” said Joshua Tew, Midway High School Director of Bands. “The band did participate in this parade years ago. I went to high school here at Midway and we we used to go when I was in high school, so it’s exciting to be going back again.”

“We will be playing an arrangement of ‘Sleigh Ride’ that also includes a whole lot of other holiday favorites.”

This year marks the fifth consecutive time Midway will partake in the parade. They’ll be new faces attending for the first time, which Assistant Director of Bands Jesse Shelton says has his students even more pumped up.

“I think some of the kids who have not been with us this year, I don’t think that they really know what to expect, but everybody is really excited about getting to attend,” he said. “I think it’s a really big deal when you get invited as a band to go to the state capital. Not every group gets to do that and that’s what I’ve told them — that this is a special honor for us to get to go and so we’re gonna put our best foot forward here.”

This will also be Shelton’s second year as Assistant Director of Bands and it’ll be the second time in a row he’ll get to take his band to Raleigh. It is an achievement that means that much more to him this go-around.

“It’s definitely good for me and to be a part of this,” he said. “I did not come here and build this up, but again it was really good for me to get to be a part of this. I feel very honored to get to bring these kids here and, for me, it’s definitely a special, special honor.”

“I went to ECU and then I came back to teach in North Carolina because I enjoyed it so much and so it’s definitely a really good thing for me.”

When they went last year, Midway was the only representative from Sampson County — and they are again this year. Shelton also shared his thoughts on behalf of the Raiders community on what getting to again represent Sampson means to them.

“It’s definitely an honor to get to go,” he said. “Sampson County, it’s not really a place that too many people hear about, so when we go people always ask things like ‘where or what school was this at.’ We have a pretty large ensemble and we’re going to bring like 125 kids to participate, so people always want to know where our schools at.”

“We’re always trying to explain where it is, but regardless, I think it’s a really good thing for our school and definitely for our county,” Shelton added. “Just to provide that awareness to people about where we are, it’s important. I think we have a really good thing going and probably not too many people outside of this area really know about it. So, it’s a good thing to get to perform in the state capital and again it’s good for the school and good for the county.”

The parade will be in person, as well as broadcast on ABC11, and on the ABC11 North Carolina app on your connected devices, starting at 9:30 a.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.