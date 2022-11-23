What if I told you that there is a simple way to reduce your risk of chronic disease, manage stress or anxiety, help you sleep better, improve your self-esteem; build healthy bones, muscles and joints; achieve and maintain a healthy weight, improve your mobility, give you more energy, help you to be more productive, help you relax, help you to focus, and improve your mood? You would probably say “sign me up!” right? Well, great news! Just 150 minutes of physical activity a week, including some muscle strengthening activities at least twice a week, can help you to achieve all that I mentioned!

It’s no secret that Americans need to be physically active. In fact, eating healthy and moving more are important in preventing heart disease and stroke, two of the nation’s top killers. Just thirty minutes a day, five times a week can help you lower your risk for disease and improve your overall cardiovascular health. While thirty minutes may sound like a lot, it can easily be broken up to still get those benefits. Try walking for five or ten minutes every hour. Not only will this help to give you a brain break, it also helps to provide blood flow throughout your body. Pair your movement with something you do regularly already. For example, every time you get up to use the restroom, walk for five minutes and you will easily meet your 30 minutes per day!

NC Cooperative Extension is partnering with other Cooperative Extension professionals across the nation to provide a virtual Walk-a-Weigh challenge. This challenge will be held via Facebook and the goal is to do 30 minutes per day for 30 days straight. Daily social media posts and weekly prizes will be held through participation in the Facebook group challenges. I’ll be participating right alongside you, so follow along on our Sampson County Extension Facebook page! Interested in joining in on the challenge?

Visit tinyurl.com/30for30WAW or scan the QR code below to join. The challenge began Nov. 14 and ends Dec. 13. See you on the track!

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.