On Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m., There will be a “Special Event” for the homeless and needy in Sampson County. The special guests are: Tyler Butler (America’s Got Talent) Golden Buzzer Winner starring on the Ellen Show. The Murphy Family of Fayetteville, Ashley and Alisha Moore of Mt. Oliver. All are welcome. (Face masks are required) Contact: Pastor Green, at 910-929-6454, or Charles Strickland, at 910-590-4925.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m., St. Jude United Holy Church, 1881 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, will celebrate their Homecoming, Family and Friends Day. The pastor Elder Patrick D. Cooper will bring forth the message. The men’s choir will render the music. Everyone is invited to attend. (Face masks are required).

On Sunday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Clinton, N.C. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message and music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Nov. 27, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Little Field Missionary Baptist Church, Newton Grove, N.C. Pastor Claudie T. Morrisey will bring forth the message and music rendered by the praise team. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. All are welcome. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Nov. 27. at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Haitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) FMI, call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m., Blessing Box Ministry will be having their “Annual Honoring Local Hero’s Fundraiser.” Tickets: $10 in advance $15 at door Attire: Formal. Location: 600 South Magnolia Ave., Dunn, N.C. Everyone is invited. FMI, contact Belinda S. Surles (910) 514-0751.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, Divine Presence Worship Center will have ‘Healing Service” on Watch Night at 10 p.m. The guest messengers: Pastor Fred and Nicole Hayes of Greater Works Ministries. Pastor William and Juandalynn of Sankey- Reborn Ministries. Host Pastor: Tanisha Boykin- Divine Presence Worship Center. Come out and be blessed through this powerful healing service. Breakfast will be served after service.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, NC will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Sunday Services every first and third at 9:45 a.m. Pastor: the Rev. Tanisha Boykin

Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, Sunday School every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Worship service every first through fourth Sunday at 11 a.m. The pastor is the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant.

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.N.C. Pastor: Elder Patrick D. Cooper.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

