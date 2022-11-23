(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 15 — Salvador Vasquez, 26, of 1004 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 12.

• Nov. 15 — Eric Terrell Merchinson, 32, of 3306 Wrench Road, Dunn, was charged with breaking and entering to terrorize, assault on a female, injury to real property and order for arrest- fail to comply. Bond set at $608; court date was Nov. 18.

• Nov. 16 — Danny Robert Aycock, 39, of 175 Water House Circle, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 16 — Naseem Abdo-Mohamed Alashmaly, 28, of 105 Mallard St., Kenansville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 16 — Eleydi Ortega Gonzalez, 30, of 1206 County Road, Crossville, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 16 — Victoria Ann Smith, 32, of 735 Eldridge Road, Newton Grove, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 18 — Corey Alexander Parker, 28, of 44 Jenny Lane, Salemburg, was charged with assault on a female and resisting public officer. No bond listed; court date was Nov. 18.

• Nov. 18 — Roger Keith Utterback, 28, of 90 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, larceny of a firearm and possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $25,000; court date was Nov. 21.

• Nov. 19 — Joseph Aaron Mack, 35, of 104 Mack Joseph Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and order for arrest on failure to comply with community service. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 19.

• Nov. 19 — Laura Elizabeth Pendergraft, 35, of 6159 Bethany Drive, Stedman, was charged with imeding traffic- sit/stand/lie. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 19.

• Nov. 19 — Henry Tew, 50, of 4043 Cornwallis Road, Turkey, was charged with stalking. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 19 — Julian Wilson Bradsher, 48, of 248 Summer Tree Court, Clinton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving left of center and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Dec. 9.

