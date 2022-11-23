DURHAM – Sen. Brent Jackson has been recognized as a North Carolina Land and Water Champion by the North Carolina Land for Tomorrow Coalition.

“Sen. Jackson is a steadfast supporter of funding for land and water conservation,” said NC State Director of The Conservation Fund Bill Holman, who chairs the coalition. “His support has been crucial to increasing the dollars available for this vital work.”

Sen. Jackson is one of three state legislators to receive this year’s award. Other awards went to Rep. Larry Strickland and Rep. Kyle Hall. Because of their work, this past year the General Assembly directed well over $300 million towards game lands, working farms, military buffers, local nature preserves, and parks and trails across North Carolina. These legislators also led efforts to restore funding for conservation programs that suffered in the previous economic downturn.

“North Carolinians benefit from these funds through new places to be outdoors—a need that became particularly important in the past few years,” said Holman. “All of us who value North Carolina’s natural resources owe Sen. Jackson gratitude for his support.”