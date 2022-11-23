The old adage is true: “Time waits for no man” (no one can stop or control time), as 2022 makes way for 2023. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, so it’s time to begin planning how you will interact with family and friends! You still have time to get in shape, find a girlfriend or boyfriend, and develop a plan to live the perfect life. Don’t believe the hype! Thanksgiving is a time to make fresh, cherished memories with loved ones. Perhaps you want to have a staycation, when you spend time by yourself and take care of yourself. An entire day or several days of doing nothing at all counts as something, which is something. In today’s society, perfection and idealism are idolized. TV and the Internet provide us with information that we want to incorporate into our everyday lives. We value superficiality, easy gains, and, most of all, the idea that we need to make others jealous in order to feel happy and satisfied. Thanksgiving becomes another opportunity to show off and compare.

Thanksgiving offers families separated by long distances a wonderful opportunity to get together and share happy memories. The possibility of respecting traditions often triggers a sense of self-worth and pride in the face of changing times. Thanksgiving, however, has become a social barometer for analyzing wealth, happiness, and success in some families. You cannot escape questions being asked by family members, so the critical eye of society gets a closer look at you. We may not all be able to come up with a positive outcome when we add up our lives, not to mention the year that has passed since the last Thanksgiving. The stress of keeping all your demons and problems inside makes attending family dinner a real challenge. Refusing an invitation to the annual Thanksgiving celebration might seem rude, and you might further distance yourself from family members you haven’t seen for some time. You should always avoid a reunion if you are sure there will be some serious verbal altercations. Protect your spirit. In the Bible, there were occasions when Jesus had to take time to be with himself and to pray to God. “Immediately, Jesus made the disciples get into the boat and go ahead of him to the other side, while he dismissed the crowd. After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray. Later that night, he was there alone. Matthew 14:22-23

You shouldn’t feel ashamed about working on Thanksgiving, and this is probably your best chance to avoid an unwanted encounter. A plan B would be to take advantage of the free day and plan a day trip to a place you’ve always wanted to see. If you are tired of waiting for annual traditions to make their way into your schedule, you can even use Thanksgiving as an early Valentine’s Day. It is about avoiding questions about you, which you should avoid at the Thanksgiving reunion. Do you earn a lot of money? When will you get married? Are you still alone? You still don’t have a real job? How about finishing those studies? Although questions like these can address a real concern for your well-being, they won’t be able to help you in any way, and chances are you will feel miserable while making the same excuses. But when distant relatives or even some friends ask these types of questions, the only purpose is to compare themselves to you and maybe humiliate you. This is your biggest fear and has brought a considerable amount of stress to the weeks and days preceding Thanksgiving.

No one can force you to attend these public trials, and you can use any other day to visit your parents or other close family members you really care about. By skipping Thanksgiving, you also skip the nationwide shopping craze that is currently gripping the country. Forget outdated customs and instead create your own set of values that may be branded as having extra value. Why not utilize Thanksgiving to get closer to your long-term goal? Holidays were created to divert people’s attention from their true concerns. There are other ways to make the day special, so you don’t have to eat or drink yourself to death in order to feel better about yourself. Don’t be scared to challenge social norms and prevailing viewpoints that are merely the result of time passing. Therefore, the next time you hesitate to attend the meeting, it will just cause you to say something and make you the target of criticism. You shouldn’t be too hard on yourself because you aren’t living the ideal life that is always advertised.

When a man’s ways please the LORD, he maketh even his enemies to be at peace with him. Proverbs 16:7