Looking for a creative recipe this Thanksgiving? Try out these Turkey and stuffing meatballs for an easy and delicious addition to your holiday spread. These would be great as an appetizer or part of your main spread! With only five ingredients, these are a great low-cost option and still makes 20 meatballs!

Turkey and Stuffing Meatballs

Recipe from BudgetBytes.com

Ingredients:

· 1 6oz. box stuffing mix

· 1 cup hot water*

· 19 oz. ground turkey (93% lean)

· 1 large egg, lightly beaten

· 2 Tbsp butter

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Place the dry stuffing mix in a large bowl, add the hot water, and stir until no more water pools on the bottom of the bowl. Let the stuffing sit for another 5 minutes to further soften. (Less water is added to the stuffing mix than is listed on the box in order to leave room for the absorption of moisture from the turkey and egg.)

2. Add the ground turkey and beaten egg to the bowl with the partially hydrated stuffing mix. Combine these ingredients by hand until they are evenly mixed. Form the mixture into 20 meatballs, slightly larger than ping pong balls, or about 3 Tbsp each.

3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, then place the meatballs on the parchment. Bake the meatballs for 20 minutes in the preheated oven.

4. Melt 1 Tbsp butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add half of the baked meatballs and allow them to cook in the butter until browned on most sides (about 5 minutes). Transfer the browned meatballs to a serving dish, add a second tablespoon of butter to the skillet, and repeat with the second batch of meatballs.

5. Serve warm over a bed of mashed potatoes or with gravy or cranberry sauce for dipping.

*Note: If your stuffing mix calls for chicken broth instead of water in the cooking instructions, use chicken broth for the meatballs as well.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.