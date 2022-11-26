Annual event becomes community-wide dedication

The Tree of Love project for decades has sought to honor those instrumental in Sampson Regional Medical Center’s success, while raising funds to continue its mission. This year, the event is changing, with the goal of making the project a community-wide endeavor.

The Tree of Love project is a long-standing tradition for the hospital that began in 1989. Thousands of lights have been symbolically lit by donors in honor or in remembrance of their loved ones — they are illuminated on the first Sunday in December and continue to burn for the rest of the year — with a tradition of dedicating the annual ceremony to honor those who have a strong association with the hospital or made valuable contributions to healthcare in Sampson.

That has been the hallmark of the Tree of Love since it was initiated by the Sampson County Medical Society Alliance more than three decades ago. The hospital foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006.

Over the years, more than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations, all while paying tribute to those who have had a hand in aiding the health of others.

“This year marks the first time that the Foundation is not dedicating the event to a distinguished honoree,” said Amber Halstead, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional. “Because every light on the tree represents love and caring, this year’s event is a community-wide dedication.”

For longtime supporters, the tree-lighting ceremony is a tradition that kicks off their holiday season. The goal is to reach more people, and introduce them to a more festive, family-friendly event, hospital officials said. That will being in earnest this year.

The new tradition will kick off with the ceremony Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4-6 p.m. on the front lawn of the hospital. The tree lighting is slated for 5 p.m. Parking will be available across the street, with access from Woodrow Street.

The light display is growing to be a more notable representation of the hospital’s Tree of Love project. This year, there are newly-introduced “tribute trees” and sponsorships in order to offer ways for individuals and organizations within the community to express their appreciation and love for those on their holiday list, and in their everyday lives.

“Our goal is to reach deeper into our community and introduce this project to people who may never have experienced it so that it may become a meaningful tradition for their family also,” Halstead stated. “While we’ve made an effort to make the event more comfortable for families, we want our loyal donors and attendees to still experience the nostalgia and comfort of our gathering.”

Tribute gifts to the Tree of Love can be made anytime throughout the year in honor or in memory of loved ones, colleagues, church members, friends, and family. A keepsake card will be sent to the recipient of choice, acknowledging the tribute gift in their name.

The new tree display will be scattered across the hospital front lawn, spanning from Cooper Drive to the Woodside Professional building. Each sponsored tree will have a tribute marker beside it and will be noted on a lighting display map, which will be published on the Tree of Love website and provided to the tribute sponsor.

Funds raised through this year’s Tree of Love are designated toward the hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit. Funds will support updates and new equipment throughout the department, such as labor and delivery beds that provide ergonomic, multi-position birthing support for mothers and their healthcare team and warmers that are part of every birthing experience to immediately warm the babies as the healthcare team assesses and evaluates the infant.

The Dec. 4 event is floating with a wide range of complimentary, holiday activities for families with children. Attendees will be encouraged to prepare for Santa by making reindeer food, participate in a snowball relay, take family pictures with a beautiful photo backdrop, indulge in holiday cookies and hot cocoa, experience the new SRMC transport ambulance and color a holiday ornament, all leading up to a new chapter for the Tree of Love.

“We hope this will be a place where memories are built with children and grandchildren that they will one day share with their families. And, all together, we’ll be supporting valuable work of the hospital,” said Halstead. “This year is the start of something new, and we are filled with anticipation for what it will bring in future years.”

Multiple gifting options are available. Visit SampsonRMC.org/TreeofLove for more information. All gifts to the Tree of Love are tax deductible. For more information about the 2022 Tree of Love please contact SRMC Foundation Office, at 910-596-4269 or Amber Halstead, at [email protected], or Allison Strickland, at [email protected]

