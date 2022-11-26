More than 80 buildings have been decorated in downtown Clinton as Sampson’s seat has been transformed into a winter wonderland, with scenes from classic holiday movies, picturesque Hallmark snapshots and the true reason for the season adorning local storefronts and windows of local businesses. The holiday splendor has been the product of hours upon hours of work from merchants, business owners and volunteers to decorate buildings, fluff Christmas trees and string lights. Along with volunteers and merchants, members of the Clinton Main Street Program Promotion Committee and Christmas in the City Committee have put unprecedented effort into this year’s decorating. ‘Never have we seen a small town decorated on this level,’ said Mary Rose, director of Clinton Planning Department and Clinton Main Street manager. ‘The storefronts will be decorated throughout the holiday season so visitors from near and far can come to experience this spectacular display of Christmas cheer.’ The winner of the Christmas Decorating Contest will be announced during the City of Clinton’s Annual Tree Lighting, which will kick off the first of two nights of ‘Christmas in the City’ on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m. in front of the ‘Milling Around’ public art piece. Christmas in the City will continue on Dec. 8, with a plethora of activities on both nights aimed at getting everyone in the holiday spirit.