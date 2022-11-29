Storytimes, full slate usher in the season

A fun-filled, winter-themed event hosted by Sampson-Clinton Public Libraries for all families, parents and their children gets started this week.

“Winter Wonderland” kicks off this coming Thursday, Dec. 1. A lot is in store. from storytimes to STEM activities, running throughout December.

“Basically the Winter Wonderland is not just one event but multiple that’ll be going on throughout the month,” Sampson-Clinton Public Library Director Kelsey Edwards said. “They’ll have a Winter Wonderland photo booth up all month long also a Lego lab program for build an elk trap.”

“There’s going to be five storytimes happening, but it’s going to be held five different times which is our Snow Much Fun storytime,” Edwards continued. “It’ll be happening at all branches and then there’ll be an encore performance to follow in Clinton.”

“Not to mention there will be winter themed Take and Make Activities ready for school aged kids to pick up.”

The “Snow” Much Fun! Storytime starts in Roseboro on Thursday, Dec. 1. They continue as followed, in Garland Friday, Dec. 2, in Newton Grove Tuesday, Dec. 6, then back-to-back in Clinton on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and the encore is Saturday, Dec. 10. Each run at the same time at every location, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

The Lego Lab: Build and Elf Trap takes places right after on Tuesday Dec. 12, starting at 4 p.m. in Clinton. As Edwards said there will be Winter Wonderland Photo Booths up all month at these events as well as STEM activities for making snow.

School aged patrons are asked to stop by their local library after school throughout December to pick up their winter themed “Take and Make Activity.”

“We’re always excited to have events at our libraries, especially children’s events,” Edwards said. “We hope that the kids, their parents and families will come out and have a good time.”

Youth Services Coordinator Lakesha Meredith was the mastermind that planned this event and brought it into being. She gave her thoughts on being able to provide this for her community.

“We are excited to use the Winter Wonderland theme to get the kids in the library while incorporating reading theme activities and, hopefully, family fun,” she said.

As for what made her want to host this event, her ideas behind the theme and it’s activities, she’d elaborate on that as well.

”I decided to focus on Winter Wonderland because I wanted to make sure all children and all families will be included,” Meredith said. “I definitely wanted to be inclusive and didn’t want to pinpoint a particular holiday or activity. So that was my main thing, being inclusive.”

“Also, as a former science teacher, I always have to throw STEM and STEAM activity in there,” she continued. “So we have some snow themed activities where we’re going to be making snow. We want to show the kids, even though it’s model snow, it has the same properties and temperatures of what snow feels like.”

Education is apart of this event but, for Meredith, this all came together with a simple thought of making reading fun for youth.

“While we’re excited this is also about making reading fun and exciting for the kids, that’s another main point,” she said. “I want the kids to be excited about Storytime and books. And, I’ll be honest, I really think about what I wanted to do as a child when planning events.”

“I honestly live through the kids and I tell them every time we have storytime, I promise you, you’re gonna love it because I wanted to do it as a kid but couldn’t.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231.