The holiday shopping season was in full effect as local businesses kicked off the holiday season with Small Business Saturday, an endeavor that has been ongoing for years now. This was the sixth year that local groups will worked together to promote shopping local, a partnership between the Clinton Main Street Program, Sampson Community College Small Business Center, Clinton Development Corporation, Town of Roseboro, Town of Newton Grove, Sampson County Economic Development Commission and two dozen businesses across Sampson County. Participating businesses offered deals in an effort to get shoppers out locally to support the mom-and-pops. Coinciding with Small Business Saturday, ‘Brunch and Bows’ was held at Alfredo’s in Downtown Clinton. featuring Scott Mason of WRAL’s the Tar Heel Traveler. Mason had copies of his books available during the event to be purchased and signed.