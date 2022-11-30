From mountains to the coast, festivities fill slate

RALEIGH, N.C. — There’s a holiday happening to suit every taste at venues of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Fireworks over Tryon Palace, a Christmas flotilla at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort, “Christmas by Candlelight,” at a state historic site and “Holiday Pops” or other performances with the North Carolina Symphony at home or on tour, are a few of the unique holiday experiences awaiting families at modest or no cost.

State parks offer wonderful ways to experience nature during the holidays, and the “First Day Hike” to start the New Year off right.

Below are a list of slated events. All events are subject to change.

East

Nov. 25, Wilmington, Battleship North Carolina, Battleship HO HO HO, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Celebrate the Season at the Battleship! Santa welcomes everyone on board and volunteers stationed throughout the ship will help children and parents understand this floating city. Create your own retro e-card by posing in our “Happy Huladays” banner. Type your Christmas wish list on vintage typewriters. Call the North Pole from the Battleship’s main radio room. See Santa’s journey being tracked in the Combat Information Center. Bring your camera for some great photo ops! A fabulous way to start your holiday season.

Nov. 25-26, Dec 2-3, Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17, Dec. 21-23, Gatesville, Merchants Millpond State Park, Light Up the Millpond, 5-8 p.m.

Enjoy the lights of the season with an evening drive through Merchants Millpond State Park. Holiday lights and decorations provided by the community will be set up through the park. We are still accepting donations, so please bring your light and decorations if you want to help decorate the park. This is a free drive-thru event. For more information, please contact the park at 252-357-1191 or [email protected]

Nov. 26, Nags Head, Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Kites with Lights, 4-7 p.m.

Come spread the holiday cheer and watch a kites light show on Jockey’s Ridge. At 5 p.m., enjoy the lighting of the Jockey’s Ridge State Park Solar Christmas tree out on the dunes directly across from Jockey’s Ridge Crossing.

Dec. 1-31, except Dec. 24-27, Manteo, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Elizabethan Christmas Programs, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., included with admission.

Step back in time and celebrate the season with traditional Elizabethan Christmas activities during the month of December (weather permitting).

Dec. 2, Elizabeth City, Museum of the Albemarle, Gingerbread Workshop, 4 p.m.

Join the Museum of the Albemarle for our annual Gingerbread Workshop. Design your house with a wide variety of candies, cookies, cereals, and more. We do the clean-up, and you go home with a marvelous gingerbread creation to enjoy through the season. A completed registration form and payment are necessary to have guaranteed registration for the event that is non-refundable. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the Museum of the Albemarle or can be located on Facebook or Museum website. For more information call 252-335-4054.

Dec. 2, Halifax, Historic Halifax State Historic Site, Yuletide by Lanternlight, 4-8 p.m.

Experience an authentic Christmas of long ago in the warm glow of lantern light. Enjoy homes, public buildings, and taverns decorated for the season with festive, all-natural décor. Interactive historical vignettes will bring each building to life. Enjoy a warm fire in the Tap Room tavern just as guests did 200 years ago! Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite – Friends of Historic Halifax.

Dec. 3, Beaufort, North Carolina Maritime Museum, Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla

Join the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort for the annual Crystal Coast Christmas Flotilla. Yachts, oars, kayaks and commercial vessels decorated for the season can be seen starting around 5:30 p.m. on the Morehead City waterfront and at 6:15 p.m. on the Beaufort waterfront.

Dec. 3, Four Oaks, Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site, “A Civil War Christmas,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visitors will have the chance to see the Harper House as never before. The house will be furnished as the residence of the Harper family in December 1865 instead of its normal set up as a field hospital. During the day reenactors will demonstrate how Civil War soldiers would have marked the holiday season. In the evening, the Harper House will reopen for lamplit tours from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are only required for the evening open house. Tickets are $5 for adults, children 10 and under free.

Dec. 3, Elizabeth City, Museum of the Albemarle, Holiday Open House: Back to the 1970s Christmas!, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Visit our “Back to 1970s — Christmas” room dedicated to the decade that transformed and propelled us into the present. Throughout the 1970s, one constant was families celebrating the holidays. Two themed rooms are set-up as conversation places to reminisce and discuss these changes still being felt. Meet Santa between 1:30-2:30 p.m. Free. Call (252) 331-4054 for more info.

Dec. 3, Manteo, Roanoke Island Festival Park, 7 p.m.

Experience the joy of the holidays during a Christmas concert featuring the U.S. Fleet Forces Band. All ages are invited to attend this free concert hosted in the indoor theatre at Roanoke Island Festival Park.

Dec. 4, Creswell, Somerset Place, 32nd Annual Christmas Open House, 1-4 p.m.

‘Tis the Season! Explore, enjoy, and experience the Christmas season at Somerset Place. Visitors can enjoy traditional holiday decorations of fresh natural and floral arrangements that will adorn the exterior and interior of site buildings. For younger audiences, jolly Saint Nicholas will appear in the Collins House from 2-4 p.m. The Collins House and site buildings will be open for self-guided tours with interpretive staff in period dress available to answer questions. Free.

Dec. 6, Tarboro, North Carolina Symphony, Holiday Pops Statewide, 7:30 p.m.

Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love at Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 9, South Mills, Dismal Swamp State Park, Winter’s Wildlife Hike, 2 p.m.

Explore nature and learn about what our wildlife is doing during this wintertime on this free hike on the Supplejack Trail. Look for all types of fauna and flora and figure out how these great creatures survive the cold months. Please be prepared and bring warm clothing as this program will be outside. Meet at the bridge.

Dec. 9, Winnabow, Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site, A Light in the Darkest of Night, 4-7 p.m.

Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson will be offering visitors the chance to experience a peaceful evening amongst the ruins of St. Philips Church as it is decorated in its holiday finest, with candlelight and greenery. This free program allows for self-guided exploration and meditation. Our visitor center and gift shop will remain open during the evening.

Dec. 9, Edenton, Historic Edenton State Historic Site, “Caroling in the Courthouse,” 3-4 p.m.

Dan Evans, director of Gabriel’s Men, will lead a men’s chorus of 10 singers performing various Christmas carols in the courthouse at a new time. The audience is encouraged to sing along.

Dec. 9-10, Edenton, Historic Edenton State Historic Site, “Candlelight Open House at the 1767 Courthouse,” 4-8 p.m.

Friends of State Historic Site Edenton and staff will host an open house at the historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse and serve hot chocolate and refreshments to visitors. The 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dec. 10, New Bern, Tryon Palace, Candlelight Holiday Event, 4:30–9:30 p.m.

Candlelight is a site-wide event for Tryon Palace that includes tours of the decorated Governor’s Palace, Stanly House, Dixon House, and holiday festivities and fun throughout the Palace grounds. Arrive early to enjoy all the festivities before your tour of the Palace. Gates open to all ticket holders at 4:30 p.m. Your ticket indicates your Palace tour time only. Please be in line prior to your tour time. Candlelight tickets are available online, at the ticket desk or by calling 252-639-3524. Candlelight is a rain-or-shine event, but fireworks may be canceled during extreme weather conditions. Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Dec. 10, Manteo, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Mustang Music Outreach’s Rockin’ Christmas Concert, 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy the sounds of the season at the Mustang Music Outreach Program’s “Rockin Christmas Concert.” This free concert will take place in the indoor theatre at Roanoke Island Festival Park. The “Rockin’ Christmas Concert” will showcase holiday-themed musical performances by student and adult members from the Mustang Music Outreach Program. Santa will also make a special appearance for some added Christmas cheer. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with a musical instrument and equipment sale held in the lobby prior to the show. All ages are welcome to attend this free concert. Donations will support the Mustang Music Outreach Program. Seating is available first come, first served.

Dec. 11, Wilmington, North Carolina Symphony, Holiday Pops Statewide, 7:30 p.m.

Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love at Wilson Center in Wilmington. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 11, Winnabow, Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site, An 18th Century Christmas

Join us this holiday season at Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site as we explore how the American colonists celebrated Christmas. Costumed interpreters will provide guided tours of St. Philips Anglican Church throughout the afternoon. During the program, you can enjoy 18th-century-inspired refreshments, participate in traditional games, or try your hand at 18th-century-themed crafts. The highlight of the evening will be an authentic period candlelit service in the ruins of St. Philips, followed by the firing of the Christmas Gun. The service will begin promptly at 5 p.m. and will conclude by 5:30 p.m. Parking is $5 per vehicle.

Dec. 17, Fremont, Aycock Birthplace State Historic Site, “Christmas Candlelight Open House,” 4-8 p.m.

This event will feature a food truck, Christmas-themed puppet shows, hayrides, open hearth cooking, and holiday-themed tours of Gov. Aycock’s childhood home. Visitors can make a holiday craft. Free.

Dec. 22, New Bern, North Carolina Symphony, Holiday Pops Statewide, 7:30 p.m.

Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love at Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 24, Nags Head, Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Ridgetop Christmas Eve Hike, 10-10:45 a.m.

Join a ranger for an informative hike to the ridge. Come out with friends and family and celebrate Christmas on the dunes, while being active. Meet at the park’s pavilion located beside the visitor center.

Dec. 26, Nags Head, Jockey’s Ridge State Park, Day After Christmas Hike, 1-1:45 p.m.

Keep the Christmas cheer going by hiking with a ranger. Learn about the park while celebrating the holiday outdoors. Meet at the park’s pavilion located beside the visitor center.

Dec. 28, Carolina Beach, Carolina Beach State Park, Fourth Wednesday Bird Walk, 8-10 a.m.

Join park staff to look for resident and visiting birds on a guided bird walk. No experience is necessary; all are welcome. Plan to meet at the marina, and we will walk from there. The hike will be approximately two miles long over flat terrain and run for approximately two hours. Bring your own binoculars, drinking water, and insect repellant.

Dec. 28-31, Bath, Historic Bath State Historic Site, “Old Christmas,” 10 a.m.-3 p.m., each day

Bring your family and join us during the week after Christmas for crafts, games, food and the ringing in of the new year as we celebrate Old Christmas. Activities are different each day.

Dec. 31, Roanoke Island Festival Park, Midnight Magic in Manteo – A New Year’s Eve Event, midnight

The Elizabeth II ship at Roanoke Island Festival Park will ring in the New Year with 2023 lights illuminating the ship and a firework display at midnight.

Jan. 1, South Mills, Dismal Swamp State Park, First Day Hike 2023, 11 a.m.

Join the ranger for an easy, family- and leashed-pet-friendly free hike to start the new year off right!

Jan. 1, Atlantic Beach, Fort Macon State Park, First Day Hikes at Ft. Macon, 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Start the new year off with a free hike in Fort Macon State Park. Fort Macon will be offering four ranger-led hikes this year, all starting from the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Each time slot will offer two hike options. A short nature hike on the Yarrow’s Loop trail and inlet beach covering about 3/4 of a mile, or a long 3.2-mile hike around the Elliott Caues Trail. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring a water bottle, and insect repellant.

Piedmont

Dec. 1-21, Sedalia, Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, Story Walk. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Durham, Duke Homestead, Christmas by Candlelight. 5:30-9 p.m.

The soft contours of “Christmas by Candlelight” at Duke Homestead make the annual event a visitor favorite with candlelight tours led by costumed interpreters through the historic homestead. Fee.

Dec. 2-4, Dec. 8-11, Dec. 13-23, Spencer, North Carolina Transportation Museum, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ Train Ride

Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, families are sure to enjoy their trip to the North Pole, complete with hot chocolate and cookies served on board the train. Passengers are entertained by a reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s classic, “The Polar Express.” Upon arrival at the North Pole, passengers deboard to watch Santa present the first gift of Christmas. Before exiting the train at Candy Cane Lane, all passengers who BELIEVE will receive their own sleigh bell. For more information, visit https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride/

Dec. 2-3, Raleigh, North Carolina Symphony, Handel’s “Messiah,” Meymandi Concert Hall, 8 p.m., both evenings

The perfect way to celebrate this holiday season. The North Carolina Symphony and the North Carolina Master Chorale perform one of the most inspiring works of music ever conceived. Handel’s masterpiece is full of passion and drama and features the resounding “Hallelujah Chorus.” Ticket cost varies.

Dec. 3, Burlington, Alamance Battleground, German Christmas in Colonial Carolina, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Experience the traditions, foodways and culture of German communities including sauerkraut, stollen, scherenschnitte (German paper cutting), 18th-century music and learn about German settlers in North Carolina. $3 per person (children under 5 free).

Dec. 3, Sanford, House in the Horseshoe, “O blessed Season!” Candlelight Tour, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Step back in time this holiday season and experience the greenery-decorated Alston House by candlelight. Guided tours will focus on 18th Century Christmas practices. Tickets are limited and are $8.

Dec. 3, Midland, Reed Gold Mine, A Golden Christmas. 10 a.m-4 p.m.

Enjoy holiday cheer and history too! View vintage, antique holiday decorations, enjoy crafts, a hayride, a Christmas market with vendors and demonstrations and candlelight tours of a gold mine. $3.21/person (children under 3 free).

Dec. 6-23, Burlington, Alamance Battleground, German Christmas Tours. 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Experience the traditions, foodways and culture of German communities including sauerkraut, stollen, scherenschnitte (German paper cutting), 18th-century music and learn about German settlers in North Carolina. $3 per person (children under 5 free).

Dec. 8, Raleigh, State Capitol, Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Open House

The festivities will begin on Capitol Square at 5:30 p.m. with luminaries and holiday music performed by the Raleigh Concert Band. Governor Roy Cooper and dignitaries will make their way to the South grounds at 6:15 p.m. to officially begin the ceremony. The lit tree will be visible the length of Fayetteville Street. The Junior Woman’s Club will give away cookies and cider – and even Santa is scheduled to make an appearance. After the ceremony, visitors may come into the Capitol to experience the holiday decorations and enjoy a performance by Colla Voce, an advanced choir ensemble from Holly Springs High School.

Dec. 8-10, Raleigh, State Capitol, Holiday Open House

The State Capitol will host its annual Holiday Open House Thursday, Dec. 8–Saturday, Dec. 10 (10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday) featuring holiday music in the rotunda.

Dec. 9, Raleigh, North Carolina Symphony, Holiday Pops, Meymandi Concert Hall, noon and 8 p.m.

Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 10, Mt. Gilead, Town Creek Indian Mound, Christmas for the Birds. 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Make an edible ornament with suet and birdseed to help our feathered friends through the winter. Free.

Dec. 10, Raleigh, North Carolina Symphony, Holiday Pops, Meymandi Concert Hall, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Join your North Carolina Symphony for this festive concert full of orchestral holiday favorites you know and love. Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 10, Sedalia, Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum, Christmas in Sedalia Christmas Tree Lighting. 5-8 p.m.

“Christmas in Sedalia” will be the first Tree Lighting Ceremony in the history of the Town of Sedalia and will take place at the Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum at the Palmer Memorial Institute State Historic Site. This free program will have live music, an outdoor Holiday Bazaar, crafts for kids, and Santa himself making an appearance! The Tree Lighting Ceremony featuring Sedalia Mayor Howard Morgan and Site Manager Tanesha Anthony will begin at 7:30 p.m. outside of Kimball Hall. Free.

Dec. 10, Durham, Historic Stagville, Jonkonnu at Stagville, 4:30pm.

Enjoy period music, hands-on Christmas crafts, and a special Jonkonnu interpretation. Make an ornament and help decorate the Bennehan house, and try decorating branches to dress the Hart house. Fee: $5 per person, children under 12 free.

Dec. 10, Winston-Salem, Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, Holiday Swing & Salsa with Camel City Jazz, 5:30 and 8 p.m.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra’s 10th annual holiday concert features audience favorites from our swinging holiday repertoire, plus authentic holiday selections from the Latin American salsa tradition. Vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Tyrone Marquez and Latin percussionists Walter Romero, Sr., Walter Romero, Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez join the band on selections from legends such as Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon in a bi-lingual holiday celebration sure to get you moving in your seat or in the aisles. Performances are 5:30-7:00 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. Tickets ($30 for adults, $15 for students/children) are sold separately for each performance.

Dec. 9, Raleigh, North Carolina Symphony, ¡Feliz Navidad!, Meymandi Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

A family-friendly festive concert full of holiday favorites you know and love, including selections from The Nutcracker, a “Holly Jolly Christmas” sing-along in Spanish, and of course, “Feliz Navidad.” Ticket prices vary.

Dec. 16, Durham, Bennett Place, Christmas Candlelight Tour, 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $3 per adult and $2 per child ages 5-16. Under 5 free.

Dec. 17, Durham, Bennett Place, Christmas in the Piedmont during the Civil War, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

See how soldiers observed Christmas during the Civil War while awaiting packages from home. Observe families decorating and keeping the spirit in spite of shortages and loved ones far away. Weapons and cooking demonstrations during the day; Candlelight Tour and military truce and gift exchange in the evening. Refreshments. Free.

Dec. 27-31, Spencer, North Carolina Transportation Museum, Winter Holiday Train Rides, 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m.

Join the museum for special train rides during the winter break between Christmas and the New Year. For more information, visit https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/winter-holiday-train-rides/

Jan. 1, Durham, Falls Lake State Park, 2023 First Day Hike at Falls Lake, 1 p.m.

Celebrate the new year with us by taking a free hike on the Rolling View K.I.P. Track Trail. This ranger-led hike will focus on our 2023 theme, Year of the Trail, while hiking the .75-mile loop.

West

Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Chimney Rock State Park, Santa on the Chimney.

At 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days, Old St. Nick will practice for his Christmas Eve deliveries by rappelling down the Park’s 315-foot Chimney. Santa will take breaks at the top of every hour starting at 11 a.m., so that he and Mrs. Claus can visit with children in front of the gift shop. Children can get their photo taken with Santa during his break. Free digital copies of Santa photos will be available for download after the event on the park’s Facebook page. On Dec. 9, visitors can enjoy Christmas music in front of the gift shop. All events during the Santa on the Chimney event are included with the cost of park admission.

Dec. 3, Pinnacle, Horne Creek Farm, A Child’s Christmas at Horne Creek Farm, 10 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-3 p.m.

Escape a commercialized holiday with the theme “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Enjoy a reading of this classic poem, followed by caroling and refreshments. Tickets are $15 per person. Groups are limited to 10 children.

Dec. 3, Old Fort, Mountain Gateway Museum, Community Christmas Kickoff, 1 p.m.

Food, music, a children’s craft, and a holiday scavenger hunt will be part of the fun at the Mountain Gateway Museum and Old Fort Community Forum’s “A Community Christmas Kickoff.” The Old Fort Christmas Parade will start at 5 p.m. and proceed down Catawba Avenue past the museum. Immediately after the parade, the museum will host its annual Christmas Open House, featuring hot beverages, cookies, live music, and traditional holiday décor. For more information, call 828-668-9259 or visit www.mgmnc.org.

Dec. 3, Old Fort, Mountain Gateway Museum, Christmas Memorial Luminaries’ Lighting

Remember a special friend, family member or pet during the holiday season with the purchase of a Christmas Memorial Luminary. Approximately 100 of these luminaries will be lighted around 5:30 p.m. on Mountain Gateway Museum’s grounds. The Friends of the Mountain Gateway Museum (FOTMGM) sponsor this annual event as a fundraiser for the museum’s Educational Programs Fund. Memorials “In Memory of” or “In Honor of” may be purchased for $5 each through Friday, Nov. 25. For more information, contact MGM at 828-668-9259 or [email protected] or visit https://www.mgmnc.org.

Dec. 7-8, Pinnacle, Horne Creek Farm, Christmas by Lamplight, 5:30-7 p.m. or 7-8:30 p.m.

Experience a warm, rural turn-of-the-century Christmas with a nice period meal and holiday music. The Hauser Farmhouse will be the scene of caroling, a craft activity and readings of Christmas literature by lamplight. Tickets are $25 per person. Not recommended for children under 10 years of age.

Dec. 8-10, Weaverville, Vance Birthplace, Appalachian Christmas Carol, 6–8 p.m.

Be transported into a retelling of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Zebulon Vance right smack in the middle. Tickets are $7. (rain date is Dec 11).

Dec. 10, Statesville, Fort Dobbs, Winter on the Western Frontier, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visitors to the reconstructed Fort Dobbs will be able to experience daily life as it was in the 18th century. Costumed re-enactors representing colonial soldiers and settlers will bring the fort to life with ongoing demonstrations including hearth cooking and woodworking. Tickets are $2 per person.

Dec. 15, Nebo, Lake James State Park, Winter Pine Cone Decorations, 10-11 a.m.

Did you know that armed with some simple craft supplies you can turn a boring old pine cone into exciting animals such as owls, turkeys, and deer? Join Ranger Townsend at the Paddy’s Creek office to make some fun pine cone crafts.

Dec. 23, Nebo, Lake James State Park, Christmas Bird Count, 9-10 a.m.

It may come as a surprise to some, but bird watching during the winter can be excellent. With all of the winged visitors from the north, we might see as many as 30 different types of birds in a little more than an hour. Join Ranger Cameron for a walk around the Paddy’s Creek Area to see what kind of surprises we might turn up. Meet at the Paddy’s Creek Area bathhouse breezeway.