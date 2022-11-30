Fundraising event hopes to aid spays, neuters

Hoping to help raise funds for ongoing spay and neuter costs, the non-profit Saving Sampson, founded in 2021, is hosting its 2nd annual Christmas Cookout event.

“On Dec. 10th, we will have our 2nd annual Christmas Cookout,” Saving Sampson founder Kristy Denning said. “We rent the city market during the Christmas parade. The funds raised during that event will go towards spays and neuters, and other vet bills we accumulate weekly.”

During the event, Saving Sampson will be selling BBQ sandwiches, sausage dogs, chips and drinks. Dec. 10 is on Saturday and the cookout runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m at the Farmers Market, located on 215 Lisbon St., in Clinton.

The barbecue they’ll be serving comes from Lewis McDougald, six-time BBQ champ, from Big Hawg BBQ.

There will also be a cash raffle and other fun activities during the event. Not to mention they’ve got a special guest making an appearance who’ll be taking photos with attendees.

“We’re doing a 50/50 cash raffle, we’re doing a raffle for a brand new chainsaw and, of course, we’ll have a small silent auction but the main thing of our fundraiser is the food,” Denning said.

“We’re also going to have pictures with the Grinch which I forgot to put on our flyer because that was kind of added last minute.”

“I’m the type of person that feels like it’s never enough or I’m not good enough so I’m always wanting to go bigger, better with more and more,” she added with a laugh.

As for why Denning is hosting another fundraiser, beside the ongoing cost, is to help stave off overpopulation and raise awareness.

“You see the statistics on the bottom of the flyer and it kind of tells you how much we need spay and neuter,” she said. “I think the cats were just so astronomical because of feral colonies.”

On her flyer for the event, Denning highlighted that in 2020 alone their shelter took in 737 cats and 1,112 dogs. Of those, 548 cats and 300 dogs had to be euthanized.

“It just kind of threw me for a loop seeing those numbers and that’s kind of how we started was by trying to do TNR (trap, neuter, return) in the county,” Denning said. “We had to, because there’s nothing, I mean, there’s absolutely nothing to help for these folks at all.”

“Eventually it just got to be too much for me to financially to do this on my own, though, so it’s why I just kind of created this,” she added. “Thankfully, I had a couple of really solid, good people to help me along the way and it turned into a lot.”

This fundraiser isn’t all Denning has planned for Saving Sampson as she dreams to turn it into a movement for spreading awareness and support.

“I have so many ideas for ways to help the animals and people that love them in our community,” she said. “I tell people all of the time Saving Sampson is a movement and it belongs to all of us. Community involvement and support is key to successfully helping slow down cat and dog overpopulation in our area.”

“This is something that’s so necessary in the county because again I was shocked that there was nothing.”

To find out more information about Saving Sampson, their event or to purchase raffles ticket Denning said visit their Facebook or email them at [email protected]

“I look forward to seeing whoever decides to come out and we appreciate them for helping bring awareness,” Denning said. “Because this is not a shelter problem, it is a community problem.”

