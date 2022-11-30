Commissioner Cody Smith reads the names of the honorees in the Circle of Lights.

Newton Grove Mayor Gerald Darden welcomes the crowd and acted as emcee.

Ally Eldridge sang a Christmas carol at Monday’s ceremony. Querranda Royster also offered a selection.

Vanessa Bell offers the invocation at Monday’s ceremony.

The Town of Newton Grove held its annual Circle of Lights Monday night, uniting as a community to light Christmas trees in honor and in memory of lost loved ones. Mayor Gerald Darden welcomed those attending and acted as Master of Ceremonies. Town commissioners read the list of tributes that are also on signs placed around the circle. Newton Grove began celebrating the Circle of Lights in 1998 after Sue Vernon and Gail Darden started the event with help from the defunct Newton Grove Area 100 Committee. This year’s event in the roundabout circle also kicked off Christmas in the Grove, which was to run through Wednesday night.