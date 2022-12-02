(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Nov. 19 — Penny Aldoria Venable, 33, of 503 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with two counts of obtaining property false pretense, two counts of uttering forged instrument, two counts of uttering forged endorsement, resisting public officer and failing to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, and served orders for arrest driving while license revoked, speeding and revoked/suspended tag. Bond set at $24,500; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 19 — Danny Ray Rivers, 40, of 359 HH Quinn Lane, Magnolia, was charged with driving while impaired, open container, carrying concealed weapon and speeding. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 20.

• Nov. 20 — Kenton Isiah Spevey, 32, of 4020 Nashville Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with carrying concealed gun and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 22 — Eric Marquist Burnette, 30, of 506 U.S. 701 Hwy. South, Four Oaks, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 25.

• Nov. 22 — Jessica Alexice Templeton, 21, of 506 U.S. 701 Hwy. South, Four Oaks, was charged with misdemeanor larcenyand violation of court order. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Nov. 23 — Whitney Tiara Taylor, 25, of 402 W. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, was charged with trafficking opium or heroin, removing/destruction/deactivating device, driving while license revoked, expired registration card/tag and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 25 — James Cliff Owens, 55, of 505 Byron Butler Court, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 6.

• Nov. 25 — Kenya Matthew Robinson, 32, of 805 Kennedy St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and harassing phone call. Written promise; court date was Nov. 29.

• Nov. 25 — Luis Humberto Pastor Patlan, 28, of 44 Wildflower Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, possession of open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area, center lane violation, no operator’s license and expired registration card/tag. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 26.

• Nov. 25 — Randolph McMillan, 44, of 32 Garys Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault and battery and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 15.

• Nov. 25 — John Dale Pennington, 23, of 395 Brooklyn Circle, Hope Mills, was charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding and driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Nov. 26 — Christy Martinez-Ranson, 20, of 6915 Old Fayetteville Road, Garland, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 27 — Michael Badger Marshburn, 45, of 3539 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with trespass and order for arrest. Bond set at $3,750; court date is Dec. 21.

• Nov. 28 — Julian Alcorta Sanchez, 18, of 111 Danny Lane, Clinton, was charged with reckless driving- wanton disregard. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 16.

• Nov. 28 — Christopher Louis Shoemaker, 46, of 101 Clear Run School Road, Harrells, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 24.

• Nov. 28 — Demetrius Nicole Butler, 39, of 118 Rye Lane, Raeford, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Dec. 9.

• Nov. 29 — Jodie Nicole Powell, 30, of 1020 Edmond Matthis Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and injury to real property. Bond set at $500; court date is Jan. 18.

• Nov. 29 — Shane Earl Mckay, 29, of 513 Gold St., Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 13.

• Nov. 30 — Mary Ann Chapman, 38, of 8167 Turnbill Road, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon, possession of stolen property and served order for arrest on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $16,000 ;court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 30 — Gregory Rahmel Chapman, 37, of 290 Halls Pond Road, Rose Hill, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Nov. 30 — Steven Craig Strickland, 23, of 91 Thornton Road, Dunn, was charged with violation of domestic violence protective order. No bond set; court date is Dec. 14.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.