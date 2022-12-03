Heatwave Hair and Tanning Salon, located at 201 Vance St., Clinton, was named the winner of the first annual Christmas in the City decorating contest. Salon owner Natalie Sanderson and Geoffrey Tart posed with the trophy shortly after Heatwave was announced as the winner Thursday night, the first of two nights of Christmas in the City. Clinton Planning Director and Main Street Manager Mary Rose said the contest’s judge was particularly impressed with the detail of the salon’s lighting and decorations, which extended from the interior of the business to the front facade and around the side of the building. Aiding the decorating duties with Sanderson and Tart were Amy Brewer, Mariana Sanderson, Grant Sanderson and Sutton’s Contracting.