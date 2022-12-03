Massive crowd comes out for first of two nights

Another special activity, which Christmas in the City Committee member Vicky Mattocks developed, was a Christmas Scavenger Hunt. The theme was ‘12 days of Christmas’, with the playing field taking participants to businesses around the Sampson County Courthouse.

The ‘Christmas Story’-themed display outside The Sampson Independent provided a photo op for many.

Santa listened to wishlists all night. He will be back at his house in downtown Clinton on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Dancers entertain the masses during Christmas in the City.

Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin and WRAL’s Scott Mason, the Tar Heel Traveler, share a word prior to Clinton’s Christmas in the City, where Martin rang in the season.

Ali the Elf poses for a photo. She also offered story time for young boys and girls as well.

Hubb’s Farm, Kyle’s Farm, Clinton Truck and Tractor are partnering with the city to again provide hayrides from Main Street across from Annadale’s.

Elvis was in the building at Thursday’s Christmas in the City.

Santa Claus and Ali the Elf were on hand to visit with youngsters and pose for photos. They will be back next Thursday.

Santa was outside of his house on the courthouse square on Thursday as a line formed to take photos. Children were also encouraged to write letters to Santa and drop them in his mailbox at his house on the courthouse square.

Hubb’s Farm was offering train rides and barrel train rides in the downtown the entire night.

Christmas in the City Committee volunteers served up roasted chesnuts, a popular booth on Thursday night. Vicky and Ricky Mattocks, Kay Raynor and others served up the treats all night.

A massive crowd gathered for live entertainment, which included many local dance troupes, academies and companies.

Attendees at Christmas in the City stroll through downtown, where a decorating contest adorned more than 80 buildings in holiday splendor.

The big Christmas tree in Clinton was the backdrop for plenty of photos following Thursday night’s tree-lighting.

After the tree was lit, Fred Holland regaled the crowd in a medley of Christmas carols and standards.

The Christmas in the City event kicked off on Thursday, with the Clinton Community Christmas Tree Lighting at the ‘Milling Around’ art piece on the corner of College and Main Street. Mayor Lew Starling and Clinton Planning Director Mary Rose oversaw the tree lighting, and Miss North Carolina Karolyn Martin, alongside other queens, helped to kickstart the season. There will be a second night of Christmas in the City on Dec. 8.

Snow poured in Clinton — albeit the fake stuff with the aid of a machine — serving to put attendees in the Christmas spirit.

Live entertainment overtook the downtown and drew large crowds Thursday.

Vance Street Park Candy Lane, sponsored by Lowe’s, offered a lined walkway and inflatables.

The Grinch encounters a young lad on Thursday night.

The Sampson County Arts Council’s gingerbread cookie decorating activity was a hit.

