With the dawning of December delightful visions of Christmas dance in our heads and verses about the Christian significance in songs and poems will be said. Being still and knowing that Christmas is more about Jesus and His love than about gifts galore and going like an energizer bunny with little time to celebrate the real reason for the season. May these Christian Christmas poems, bless your hearts as the hype of Christmas planning starts.

“Christmas isn’t showy gifts or glittering decoration;

It’s honoring our Savior, Jesus Christ in humble adoration.

It’s serving those less fortunate, Meeting their needs before our own;

It’s making sure at Christmas time that no one is alone.

It’s taking what we would have spent on things that no one needs,

And using it to help someone with service and good deeds.

Our Savior showed us how to live with charity, faith, and service.

It makes the holidays a joy, more peaceful, and less nervous.

So, let’s remember Christmas is about our Savior’s birth;

That’s the way to happiness,

The way to peace on earth.”

Real Joy at Christmas

What is Christman without Jesus Christ?

It’s a holiday full of stuff.

Money and stress, teaching kids greed,

Some people are saying ,“Enough”!

‘Love one another,’ our Savior said.

It’s all about love, not things.

Let’s teach our children to serve and create

The real joy the true Christmas brings.’

Why Do We Celebrate Christmas?

Why do we celebrate Christmas,

A ‘Mass’ for Christ, each year?

Why do we shop and give our gifts,

Basking in Christmas cheer?

Our joy is based in the Gospel,

The amazing “good news” of Christ.

We’re grateful for what He gave to us

And all He sacrificed.

Priceless gifts He brought, Eternal life, and more,

A perfect role model for all of us,

He opened heaven’s door.

At Christmas time let’s be Reverent and devout,

Celebrating a Christmas real and true:

Jesus Christ is what it’s about!

May these divine writings — about the real reason for the season — bring joy, peace, hope, and ways to celebrate Christmas that honor Christ. Hopefully, the lyrics will linger in our hearts replaying the divine reminder to ‘‘be still and know’ that it is all about Jesus who loves us this we know for the Bible tells us so!

Remember as we embark on the first week of December, it is possible to have a blessed holiday season without becoming stressed and stuck in a place where there is little joy to be found. So, let us prepare our hearts and homes and churches with Holy, Heavenly, Happy sights and sounds!

Then, take time to ‘be still and know that He is God Who will be exalted among the nations. He will be exalted on the earth. The Lord of hosts is with us.” Psalm 46: 10-11 Being still and spending time with Jesus and our loved ones are the best gifts we can give Him and them this Christmas. The choice of how we celebrate is ours to make. We either celebrate Christ joyfully and give Him our first fruits of time and gifts or we celebrate by casting our Savior in the background with plans and parties that don’t include Jesus … the real reason for the season.

How will we celebrate?

Let’s take a Christian stand and celebrate the Christ child Mary and Joseph wrapped in swaddling clothes and laid Him in a manger, the man who walked on water, fed thousands from a little bread and few fish, humbly walked and lovingly taught His disciples to ‘go and tell the good news’, called out the Pharisees — knowing they couldn’t cast the first stone, broke bread with His disciples in the Upper Room knowing His final days here were about to end, and died on the cross to save us from our sins. He arose and shared time with His faithful few – before ascending to Heaven to sit on the right side of His Father — so loving and true!

So, as we prepare to celebrate Christmas, let us “Be Still and know that Jesus is the real reason for the season”!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.Reach