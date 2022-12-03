Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell was just as excited for their performance as her students.

The Grateful Shed was on site serving up hot dogs and barbecue sandwiches to guests at the event.

Even the fountain in Downtown Roseboro was full dressed for the holidays.

The Carolina Dance Company brought the house down with their wonderful show to close out the event.

The crowd was bunched up around the stage to hear the sweet Christmas songs sung by Roseboro-Salemburg Middle students.

The tree in downtown Roseboro lit up the night during their Christmas Lighting event.

A common sight as parents and loved ones made sure to capture every moment of the Roseboro Elementary performance.

The young Leopards of Roseboro Elementary were full of energy as they got to sing Christmas classics for the Roseboro tree lighting.

ROSEBORO — Downtown was a buzz with Christmas spirit Thursday as the town came together in celebration for their annual Christmas Tree Lighting event.

It was a frigid but jolly filled night that had members from across the county joining with one another to share in some early holiday cheer.

Santa was sitting in the middle of downtown throughout the entire event taking pictures and listening to early gift wishlist. Plus the members of Grateful Shed were on site cook and serving up delicious refreshments along with hot dogs and their signature BBQ sandwiches.

The community was also in for a treat as the Carolina Dance Company put on a Christmas-themed show to classic holiday hits. Everyone’s hearts were a flutter as well as both Roseboro Elementary school and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle school got on stage to sing Christmas favorites, including “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

“We would like to thank the town of Roseboro and all the sponsors for inviting us out,” Roseboro Elementary Principal Tonya Colwell said, before their performance. “Thanks to all the parents as well for bring all our little Leopards out here tonight so they can enjoy this experience.”

“This is the most we’ve ever had since we started participating in this event, so again, thank you so much,” she added. “Of course, to all my little Leopards, it awesome to see you out here.”

The night was made even more magical after Mayor Alice Butler gave her welcome. She and all in attendance shared in a group countdown. Once it hit zero, the center of downtown was illuminated with the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree.

To put the cap on the night, Butler left everyone with words that summed up the mutual feeling all had.

“Roseboro Elementary School, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle school and Carolina Dance Company, we have so many talented young people in this community — I thank them for everything they did for us. They did such an amazing job; let’s continue to embrace them and this awesome community.”

“Thank you all for coming,” she said. “If that doesn’t put you in the Christmas spirit, I don’t know what will.”

