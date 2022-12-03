This week, Performance Automotive’s owners and employees donated two checks totaling $11,300 to Sampson County Department of Social Services’ Children’s Services Foster Care. Sampson County services 113 foster children. Of those, 106 are children 12 years of age and younger. ‘At Performance we believe in the spirit of Christmas,’ said Performance’s Marketing Director Victoria Rusty Hitzman. ‘We believe, regardless of the circumstance that may have brought these children into the foster care program, Christmas should be a time of joy for all children. We hope this gift of $100 for each and every Sampson County foster child may help to bring joy and good cheer to their Christmas morning.’ Pictured, from left, are: Terry Lee, General Manager of Performance Automotive; Nick Autry, General Manager of Performance Ford; Carlina Simmons, DSS Children’s Services; Danny Holland, General Manager of Performance CDJR; and James Harris, Sales Executive for Performance Ford.