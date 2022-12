The Town of Salemburg hosted its annual “Small Town Christmas” on Saturday at the Salemburg Town Hall and in the adjacent ground. There was a fun-filled day that featured a visit from Santa and photo ops at the Frosty’s Dance Party. More than 40 vendors offered everything from jewelry and boutique items, seasonal and home decor, baked and handcrafted goods, coffee and hot chocolate, pickles, jams and goodies, face painting and fairy hair and lanterns, wreaths and bows.