Newton Grove holds Christmas parade

The town was out in full festive force this past weekend to celebrate the upcoming holiday with one another during the 2022 Newton Grove Christmas Parade. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Town Clerk’s Dana Ellington, left, and Amanda Bradshaw share a wave as they passed through at the start of the Parade. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Miss Rose Hill 2023 Abby Batchelor was all smile as rode through during the Newton Grove Christmas Parade Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Dunn Clowns had the parade jumping and grooving when they came dancing through. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Dunn Clowns had the parade jumping and grooving when they came dancing through. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Boy Scout Troop 71 flooded the crowd with candy when passing by. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The TTPAD Elves of To the Pointe Academy of Dance put on a nice show coming through the parade. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

Members from the Hobbton Wildcat athletic teams enjoyed a cruise through the town in style. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

The Southern Xtremem Cloggers were in full sync as they came stepping through. Michael B. Hardison | Sampson Independent

