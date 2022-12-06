SRMC Foundation breathes life into long-running project

Sampson Regional CEO Dr. Shawn Howerton participates in a snowball relay, one of many new activities at the Tree of Love celebration.

One of many complimentary holiday activities available on the hospital grounds Sunday.

Amber Halstead, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional Medical Center, gets some help from Grove Park Baptist Church children at Sunday’s event. With the wave of a magic wand, Jessie Mae Thornton, the 6-year-old daughter of SRMC employee Ivey Thornton, lit the tree display.

Staff was camped out at the hospital’s new ambulance, offering comolimentary gifts to attendees.

A large crowd gathered for Sunday’s tree lighting, as children from Grove Park Baptist Church led the audience in several Christmas carols.

The trees were illuminated Sunday at the Sampson Regional Medical Center, kicking off a new chapter of love and giving that sought to include the community like never before — including family-friendly activities, carols, and a new holiday light display.

The Tree of Love project for decades has sought to honor those instrumental in Sampson Regional Medical Center’s success, while raising funds to continue its mission. This year, the event changed, with the goal of making the project a community-wide endeavor.

The Sampson County Medical Society Alliance initiated the project more than three decades ago. The SRMC Foundation took ownership of the Tree of Love in 2006. This year, the focus remained but the event changed.

Sunday’s event included a wide range of complimentary holiday activities for families with children. Attendees were encouraged to prepare for Santa by making reindeer food, participate in a snowball relay, take family pictures with a photo backdrop, indulge in holiday cookies and hot cocoa, experience the new SRMC transport ambulance and color a holiday ornament.

All of that led up to the lighting of the Tree of Love.

The Tree of Love project is a long-standing tradition for the hospital that began in 1989. Thousands of lights have annually been symbolically lit by donors in honor or in remembrance of their loved ones — they are illuminated on the first Sunday in December and continue to burn for the rest of the year — with a tradition of dedicating the annual ceremony to honor those who have a strong association with the hospital or made valuable contributions to healthcare in Sampson.

This year marked the first year the Foundation did not dedicate the event to a distinguished honoree.

“Because every light on the tree represents love and caring, this year’s event is a community-wide dedication,” said Amber Halstead, VP of Strategy & Business Development for Sampson Regional.

That said, special recognition was made to others, including Bill Prestage, a longtime proponent and champion of Sampson Regional Medical Center who passed away in October. Marsha Prestage was on hand at Sunday’s ceremony.

Halstead presided over the brief tree-lighting ceremony, with help from Grove Park Baptist Church children, who led the audience in several Christmas carols. With the wave of a magic wand, Jessie Mae Thornton, the 6-year-old daughter of SRMC employee Ivey Thornton, lit the tree display.

The light display grew this year to be a more notable representation of the hospital’s Tree of Love project, hospital officials said. This year, there are newly-introduced “tribute trees” and sponsorships in order to offer ways for individuals and organizations within the community to express their appreciation and love for those on their holiday list, and in their everyday lives.

“Our goal is to reach deeper into our community and introduce this project to people who may never have experienced it so that it may become a meaningful tradition for their family also,” Halstead stated. “While we’ve made an effort to make the event more comfortable for families, we want our loyal donors and attendees to still experience the nostalgia and comfort of our gathering.”

Tribute gifts to the Tree of Love can be made anytime throughout the year in honor or in memory of loved ones, colleagues, church members, friends, and family.

The new tree display is scattered across the hospital front lawn, spanning from Cooper Drive to the Woodside Professional building.

Funds raised through this year’s Tree of Love are designated toward the hospital’s Mother/Baby Unit. Funds will support updates and new equipment throughout the department, such as labor and delivery beds that provide ergonomic, multi-position birthing support for mothers and their healthcare team and warmers that are part of every birthing experience to immediately warm the babies as the healthcare team assesses and evaluates the infant.

Over the years, more than $200,000 has been raised to support various hospital projects, including medical equipment and renovations, all while paying tribute to those who have had a hand in aiding the health of others.

There are a few tribute trees still available for symbolic purchase and light gifts can be made online by visiting SampsonRMC.org/TreeofLove.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.