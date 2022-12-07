Employees address leaders during second day of walkout

Several employees took their issues to Sampson County Schools leaders during a regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting on Tuesday morning, the second day of an organized walkout in protest of the fact that, while a state-approved salary supplement was extended to certified personnel, there was no bonus extended for non-certified staff.

Three people spoke during the public comment section at the top of the board meeting, but dozens of others were in attendance in support of the non-certified staff’s plight. Roughly 20 absences on Tuesday were said to be related to the walkout, which was down from the 25 absences estimated on Monday, according to numbers provided by the school system.

Mikasa Melvin, a 24-year veteran of Salemburg Elementary School, said it was about two things: “fairness and appreciation.”

“We truly know that they need it.” said Melvin at Tuesday’s meeting, “but it’s not fair when others don’t get something, not even a letter, no recognition, not even to say ‘we’re trying to find something for you.’ It’s a real kick in the face when other counties around us are getting something for all the employees and we go home with zero.”

More than two dozen school bus drivers did not run their routes in Sampson County on Monday, an organized walkout in protest of a state supplement that was approved for teachers and certified staff but not extended — in any form — to others. That bonus meant $2,700 in the pocket of some, nothing in the pocket of others.

“We have to work with these ladies and gentlemen, and we have to sit there and watch that, and still work hard and still get up early in the morning,” said Melvin, who drives a bus and works the rest of the day in the school as a teacher assistant. “My job is very important; we have custodians that clean up messes that none of us want to touch; we have cafeteria ladies that serve up meals to some kids that don’t get meals. I think that should go with some appreciation along with the teachers.”

Two others spoke, one a teacher assistant and another a bus driver and cafeteria worker. They each said they loved their job, and asked the board members to put themselves in their shoes. It’s hard, and often thankless, work.

“We are being left out, many times,” another Salemburg Elementary employee Constance Ammons said. She said she drove her bus Monday morning and evening, but sat out of work Tuesday to come talk to school board members. “We still get up and work. But now it’s time — we gotta take a stand.”

“Would you please consider trying to find a little appreciation and fairness for some of the other employees,” Melvin imparted.

After the employees shared their thoughts, SCS attorney Ben Wright offered a few words.

“Thank you for your comments; I’m sure you have been heard,” said Wright. “I think on behalf of the board, they would encourage you to contact your state legislators. They are the folks who funded these bonuses. I am confident that it is their desire and, had they had the opportunity to put some input into it, they would have included non-certified people as well as the certified people in those bonuses. Unfortunately, the local board did not get to make that decision.”

After the meeting, Melvin spoke individually with several school board members. Many employees continued to gather off-site following the meeting with several representatives from the North Carolina Association of Educators.

“We didn’t get any satisfaction in that meeting,” Melvin stated outside after the meeting. “Everybody seems to be pointing fingers instead of getting to what the root of it is. We understand that was state-mandated; we know that, we’re not asking for that money. But in the same breath, they could have pulled some funds and allocated. They’ve had since February of last year.”

Roughly 25 absences on Monday were related to bus drivers not reporting to work in the Lakewood and Union districts, according to the school system. “Those drivers could also be dually employed as teacher assistants. Where needed, enhancement teachers were able to fill in in the absence of a teacher assistant,” the school system stated.

On Tuesday, there were 20 absences that were said to be “likely related to the bus driver’s walkout,” which was slightly less, said Valerie Newton, director of Communications and Family Engagement for Sampson County Schools.

“Bus drivers and other non-certified staff were upset about not being paid a teacher salary supplement that was recently mandated to be given to certified teachers as part of the North Carolina General Assembly’s state budget (Appropriations Act of 2021. They saw this as unfair and chose not to report to work Monday morning,” a statement from Sampson County Schools read on Monday, terming the situation an “organized bus driver walkout by SCS staff.”

Lakewood district schools include Roseboro Elementary, Salemburg Elementary, Roseboro-Salemburg Middle, and Lakewood High. Union district schools include Union Elementary, Union Intermediate, Union Middle, and Union High.

Teacher assistants wear many hats, including being bus drivers and performing various other tasks, all while being considered non-certified. That non-certified distinction extends to cafeteria staff, office staff, custodial staff and others.

“The stress of working in a school system does not rest only on the teacher’s shoulders. It is spread out to all members of the school system,” employees stated in a letter furnished to The Independent. “We are not asking for the same amount to be granted to the teachers and certified staff, but we also believe there could have been more done in order to show a similar level appreciation to other essential workers.”

SCS Superintendent Dr. David Goodin, along with school administrators in the Lakewood and Union districts, began discussions late last week on how to mitigate the issue when word began to circulate among schools about the potential bus driver walkout. Families were officially notified Sunday of the potential walkout, once a final determination was made as to which bus routes may be affected.

Both districts utilized substitute bus drivers for some of the vacant routes while drivers that did report to work ran double routes, to ensure all the routes were covered, the school system stated. The exact number of routes impacted was not immediately known, but the districts estimated two to four routes per school.

“In conjunction with the North Carolina NAACP State Conference, the members of the Sampson County NAACP support the Sampson County Schools non-certified staff in their quest for fairness,” said Larry A Sutton, president-elect of the Sampson County NAACP. “We believe that when everyone feels valued, it makes a difference, especially for the students. As a branch in the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization, we stand ready to join with the Sampson County Schools to ensure a quality and equitable education for all students.”

Melvin said on Tuesday much was still in the air in regard to the walkout.

“I don’t know how strong these people are or how many days they have. These people might get scared,” said Melvin, who was out on Monday and Tuesday. “But at least we said it. At least we stood. I feel fine. That was a great showing. It’s hard when you’re battling against a big dog.”

Personally, Melvin said he’ll have to weigh everything with his fellow employees and his family.

“Sampson County kids are the most important thing,” he remarked.

