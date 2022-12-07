Previous Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman and now vice-chair Sue Lee, center, shares her gratitude for others after handing over the gavel to Jerol Kivett, right. Also pictured is new commissioner Allen McLamb.

Jerol Kivett is the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ new chairman, assuming the post after a year-long tenure at chair for Sue Lee, who again assumed the vice-chair seat. Both were unanimously voted into the posts by their fellow board members during an annual reorganization Monday night.

North Carolina General Statutes require that the board elect its officers during its first meeting in December each year.

County Manager Ed Causey presided over the election of the chairman to open up Monday night’s regular board meeting. Sue Lee made the nomination of Jerol Kivett. There were no other nominations and Kivett was unanimously voted as chairman.

After a bit of musical chairs, with Lee and Kivett swapping places, the newly-elected chairman then accepted nominations for vice chairman. Kivett, in quick order after asking for nominations, did the nominating himself, throwing Lee’s name in the ring. With no other nominations, the board unanimously elected Lee to vice.

Republican Kivett has been on the board for six years. He was first elected in November 2016 to be the District 2 representative.

Kivett is the president and CEO of a furniture business, which bears his name. He’s a Clinton High School graduate and is a lifelong resident of Sampson County. He is married to wife, Telia.

“I certainly am honored to have been selected as chair and I will give it my utmost and do everything I can,” said Kivett. “I have tremendous love for this county and I will continue to work hard.”

Lee, also a Republican, was elected to her first term back in 2014 as the District 3 representative, making history as the first female county commissioner in Sampson. She took the chairperson seat at the end of last year, again making history as the first woman in to hold the gavel for the county board. She held the vice seat for the entirety of her tenure before accepting the chair at the end of last year. After a year in the head seat, Lee returns to a familiar position in the vice-chair capacity.

“I just want to tell everyone what an honor it has been to serve as the chair for Sampson County Board of Commissioners for the past year,” said Lee. “The first female ever, but that’s really not that important. I’m just thankful for the honor. I’d like to give a huge thank you to our employees, to our department heads, to our administrative staff. You all have been so supportive and willing to provide guidance as requested or needed.”

She pointed to “significant employee shortage,” an issue she called systemic.

“However, adjustments were made, schedules were changed and whatever it took was done to continue services to our citizens — and I owe them a huge debt of gratitude,” Lee stated. “Our commissioner board has been amazing. All five of the commissioners have worked together on whatever issue was at hand to produce the best possible outcome for Sampson County, regardless of the hand we were dealt. Let me assure you, there are hard workers on this board.”

She thanked commissioners for “all the hard work, support, commitment and love for this county and its citizens.”

“We work as a team and I thank you all for the help you’ve given this past year,” said Lee. “Chairman Kivett will take the reins and continue the work we have been doing without skipping a beat, with my full support.”

Lee imparted a little advice to Kivett: pray often and nobody likes long meetings, “so keep it rolling.”

Kivett offered his thanks to Lee.

“Working with Sue has been a pleasure. Nobody has worked any harder at this position than she has. We’ve faced some unprecedented times. We all have, and in government it’s even more complicated in handling some of those things. We’ve been dealt some hard cards and we’ve played very well and worked hard on it, and (Lee’s) leadership has been instrumental.”

Lee and Democrat Thaddeus Godwin, Sr., District 5 representative, had no opposition in their primaries this year and similarly had no competition for the general election. Newcomer Republican Allen McLamb was unopposed in November for the District 1 post. All were sworn in Monday morning at the Sampson County Courthouse to start their new terms.

McLamb defeated incumbent Clark Wooten in the primary, and there was no Democrat challenger on the ballot for the winner. Wooten was chairman of the board for more than five years and held the District 1 seat since the end of 2014.

Godwin was sworn in as District 5 appointee in February 2018 following Albert Kirby’s departure for a judgeship, and won election to the post later that year to keep the seat for the next four years. He did the same last month.

Commissioner Lethia Lee rounds out the board.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.