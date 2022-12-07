Bullock retires after 40-plus years

Gracie Bullock during her celebration party of 40 years in business at Gracie’s Grill in Clinton. She recently retired, selling the business to a local family and ending a storied career as a local restaurateur.

For the past four decades there’s been few people or places more popular to go visit if hunger hit while in Sampson County than Gracie Bullock and her famous restaurant Gracie’s Grill. Now, after 40-plus years of service, she’s finally decided to step away from the business and enter retirement.

“I wanted to sell and I’d been there 40 years, but I just wasn’t ready,” Bullock said, about her retirement.

While she may not have been ready, she realized that the time had come after her loving husband, Kenneth, fell ill during the COVID pandemic, an illness Bullock said nearly claimed his life.

“My husband got sick with COVID and had to go to the hospital where he nearly died from COVID pneumonia,” she said. “He was in the hospital for nine days and he never really got over it. Fortunately he’s fine now.”

“Even so, he hurt his shoulders afterwards,” she added. “Then he’d come home and act like he was so tired and so I thought — well this here was killing him, so it was time to make a change, so that’s when I decided.”

With her mind made up, Bullock hung it all up on Oct. 31, 2022, putting the official cap on a career that began for her on April Fool’s Day back in 1979.

“I really wanted to retire after 40 years, but it was just really a hard thing for me to do,” Bullock said. “But, I always said that the Lord would tell me when it was time and I think he did.

“To be honest I really don’t know how I used to get to work every morning at 4:30 cause it’d be tough right now, let me tell you,” she said with a laugh. “I’m just now getting to a point where I’m used to sleeping in.”

Having started and run Gracie’s Grill since 1979, to say Bullock’s had a long and storied career is no understatement.

“Well, I had two children and I had to raise them and I had work that I enjoyed doing, plus I love people and we had wonderful customers,” she said. “That’s what kept me going all those years. They were like family and sometimes they’d come in twice a day. So you get to know your people and you get to know what they eat or where they work.”

“A lot of times I’d get to know where they lived or even how many youngin’s they had, but I wouldn’t know their names,” she said with a chuckle. “But, you know, basically it boils down to the fact you gotta work somewhere right?”

During that time, Bullock was working in the restaurant industry for what was then Jerry’s Grill, the very building that eventually became hers and started the journey for Gracie’s Grill. Her old building is now home to Heatwave Hair and Tanning in Downtown Clinton.

”I was already into it and I knew what to do,” Bullock said. “I was already working in there before I brought it and I worked probably about five years before that in the restaurant.”

She wouldn’t stay there long, however, as the building was eventually sold, which led to Bullock landing in the place she’d remain until her retirement.

“So I had an opportunity to buy the old building where I started and I was there awhile, but five years later I was told my building was being sold and they only gave me 30 days,” she said. “This led to me buying the building that Gracie’s Grill is in now.”

Gracie’s Grill is located at 123 Vance St. in Clinton, where it’s remained for over 30-plus years. While it’s been ongoing for many years it wasn’t always smooth sailing for Bullock running it. She’d note it was a long and hard learning process.

“At that time I didn’t know how to work a deep fat fryer or anything so I had to do a lot of learning,” Bullock continued. “Because in the old place we didn’t have that much. We didn’t have an oven and we didn’t have a deep fat fryer, we just sold a lot of chips.”

“It was pretty simple since we didn’t have all that stuff like in the new place,” she added. “I always wanted to do more and so I did. It was lot of work and I got to do a lot of work because of it.”

Considering how long Bullock ran Gracie’s Grill it’s easy to believe she has more than a few fond memories of her career. One not so fond one was her stint against COVID, but it was one that also helped her realize it was time for retirement.

“Fond memories, ooh there’s a lot of them and I mean a lot of them both good and bad ones,” she said. “Of course the good ones override the bad ones, but COVID was a bad one. We had to close for two months cause of it and of course nothing was the same after that.”

”I think coming home for those two months made it a little bit easier for me to get used to coming and staying home,” she said. “I remember telling my husband that if I didn’t go back to work, I wouldn’t want to go back. But I’ve always liked to bake, I like to clean and you know I’ve just always liked to go.”

“The thing I always told my husband was that I didn’t want to come home and be lazy because that how you die quicker. Even despite that, it was during those two months of being out that realizing it might be time to retire came about.”

The final piece that came together to give Bullock that final push was the people she sold her business to — the Luna family, who currently own Inkspot in Clinton.

“I feel good about it; I think that they’re really nice people and I really do think they’re great,” Bullock said on selling Gracie’s Grill to the Lunas. “I never knew them. They just come in one day and said they wanted to buy. They just kept coming back and then we just kept talking about it. They were just as nice as they could be and were very nice and welcoming to me. Plus they make me feel that way every time I go in. I really think that’s what made it a little easier for me to sell to them and finally retire because they are so nice.”

