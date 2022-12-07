Town’s holiday procession set for Friday evening

Each year that the Town of Roseboro has hosted a Christmas parade, a grand marshal is selected to begin the festivities. This year, a man with a unique laugh and a great sense of humor will start the parade off. The candidate for this year is known throughout the Southeastern region of North Carolina for calling sporting events for more than 50 years.

You may have sat in his math class at Union High School, fished with him on the fishing creek, been a passenger on his tour bus or Sampson transportation, or served in the Air Force with him.

As a teacher for 36 years, he took time on the first day of school to introduce himself, “My first name is Mister, and my last name is McLaurin”. The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be 92-year-old Marion McLaurin, “a plain old country fellow from the big city of Roseboro.”

“My favorite memories in life consist of teaching kids the fundamentals, instead of getting on them when they did something wrong in the game, I would try to teach and show them what they did wrong.” Some of McLaurin’s special memories include officiating high school basketball games Michael Jordan played in.

“I remember during my son’s ball games watching Mr. McLaurin pull players to the side to give them advice on what they needed to do in the game. He would teach players throughout the game. He always stood out to me because of how animated he was,” shared Alice Butler, Mayor of Roseboro.

McLaurin’s desire to teach others started in his junior year of high school, thanks to math teacher Rolland Allison. Mr. Allison praised McLaurin for solving a math problem that others could not and, from then on, McLaurin has been teaching others. His other ambition from the age of twelve was to drive big buses, which he did up until the age of ninety. The “old country fellow” has traveled all over the US and loved every bit of it.

There is not a lot that can surprise the lone fisher, however, when presented with the grand marshal opportunity, McLaurin states, “I am honored but I was very surprised when the Mayor called me, especially at my age.” Nonetheless, McLaurin encourages everyone to attend the Christmas parade because “it will go down in history.”

To hear more about McLaurin, be sure to attend the Roseboro Parade on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. There will be four food vendors: Flash BBQ, Jay and Tina Ingram, M&M Concession, and Yummy Hibachi, and an opportunity to visit with Santa starting at 5:30 p.m.