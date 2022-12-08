A check in a whopping amount of $430,828 was presented to City of Clinton leaders from the Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) Board. The entire local ABC Board of Perry Solice, Ray Jordan and Tyler Baxter were on hand to make the presentation during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Solice thanked store manager Barbara Bailey and other employees who help run the business. ‘This store is a big part of the city’s funding,’ said Clinton Mayor Lew Starling. ‘There’s never been a hint of impropriety’ at the store or by the board, the mayor said. A check was also presented to the Clinton Police Department, and another one was set for local school systems. Starling said the funds to the city aid government operations and programs, while funds to schools and law enforcement enhance alcohol and drug enforcement programs. The check was by far the most the city has received in a single ABC presentation. The checks have been well into the six figures in recent years, but never more than $300,000.