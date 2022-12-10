People sometimes take their eyes off the road when driving to look at their phone, the radio controls, their passenger, food they are trying to eat or a thousand other things. Often this failure to stay aware leads to accidents which cause much damage and injury and in many cases, death. It pays for us to always be paying attention, driving, waking and in life in general. God’s word instructs us to journey through this life with our eyes wide open spiritually as well. Paul told the Ephesians, “Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light. See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, Redeeming the time, because the days are evil” (Eph. 5:14-16). To the Romans, he wrote,” And that, knowing the time, that now it is high time to awake out of sleep: for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed” (Rom. 13:11). The Bible tells us that we should be vigilant not slumbering (I Pet. 5:8), to be zealous, not lethargic (Tit. 2:14), wide awake, not asleep (Rom. 13:11), on fire, not lukewarm (Rev. 3:15-16) and active, not slothful (Matt. 25:26).

Friends, the religious world in general has been asleep for far too many years. As Paul used the term “high time”, it is high time that we all wake up and smell the roses before we wake up to the smell of sulfur and brimstone. First of all, it is time we woke up and took note of the seriousness of this whole matter. Far, far too many people are simply dabbling in religion. A term we have used from time to time is that of “playing church”. It is not a serious matter to most people in our country. They may outwardly say it is all important, but their lack of attention to it proves their words to be wrong. As Jesus said, “Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them” (Matt. 7:20). Lack of necessary attention can be defined as “neglect”. And the Hebrew writer posed the question, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the Lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard him” (Heb. 2:3)? The answer to that question is found near the end of the book of Hebrews when he writes, “See that ye refuse not him that speaketh. For if they escaped not who refused him that spake on earth, much more shall not we escape, if we turn away from him that speaketh from heaven” (Heb. 12:25).

In order to really understand the seriousness of the matter, we need to wake up to sin and its consequences. Just because the whole world loudly proclaims something that is sinful, is not, does not make it anything less than sin. God said, “Thou shalt not follow a multitude to do evil…” (Exo. 23:2). God said through the prophet Isaiah, “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! (Isa. 5:20-21). We are living in a society that if full of people calling homosexuality an alternate lifestyle rather than the sin that it is. Murder of innocent babies is labeled, pro-choice. Division in Christianity is called, denominationalism. As we have noted not long ago, the really sad thing is that not only so many people have fallen for these sinful beliefs and practices, far, far too many others just ignore the whole issue. Just look the other way, seems to sum up their response to it. We started out with the passage from Paul’s letter to the Ephesians where he urged them to wake up (Eph. 5:14). Just back up a few verses and see what our response should be to such sinful practices. Paul wrote, “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them” (Eph. 5:11).

Sin is the transgression of God’s word. John wrote, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law” (I John 3:4). Just a little later, he wrote, “All unrighteousness is sin…” (I John 5:17). The psalmist wrote, “My tongue shall speak of thy word: for all thy commandments are righteousness” (Psalm 119:172). To fail to obey God is sin. What makes this so serious is the cost of sin. Sin separates one from God (Isa. 59:1-2). The wages of sin is death (Rom. 6:23). James tells us, “But every man is tempted, when he is drawn away of his own lust, and enticed. Then when lust hath conceived, it bringeth forth sin: and sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” (James 1:14-15). “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31).

It is high time that we all wake up and come back to true Christianity. There will be no salvation for those caught sleeping on the job when the Lord returns.

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]