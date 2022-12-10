Last week’s story stirred my heart to share a Scripture centered Christmas writing that focuses on the love story of Mary, Joseph, Baby Jesus, and the characters God used to make the Christmas Story complete. My prayer is that you will be inspired to center your giving and living throughout this Holy Season on Jesus Christ and His love for you and your family.

Read the following scripture with passion and purpose, knowing they are true and come from God’s Word. The characters of the Christmas Story showed strong faith and deep love for Mary, Joseph, and Jesus. Divine signs pulled them into the plot of the Greatest Love Story of all times!

The greatest story of all time began when “The Lord himself gave a sign: The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel.”

Isaiah 7:14

“She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

Matthew 1:21

“While they were there, the time came for the baby to be born, and she gave birth to her firstborn, a son. She wrapped him in clothes and placed him in a manger, because there was no guest room available for them.”

Luke 2: 6-7

“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.”

Luke 2:11

“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth.”

John 1:14

“A shoot will come up from the stump of Jesse; from his roots a Branch will bear fruit.”

Isaiah 11:1

“Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”

Luke 2:14

“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given and the government will be on his shoulders. And he will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”

“Of the greatness of his government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on David’s throne and over his kingdom, establishing and upholding it with justice and righteousness from that time on and forever. The zeal of the LORD Almighty will accomplish this.”

Isaiah 9: 6-7

“The people rejoiced at the willing response of their leaders, for they had given freely and wholeheartedly to the LORD. David the King also rejoiced greatly.”

1 Chronicles 29:9

“This is how the birth of Jesus the Messiah came about: His mother Mary was pledged to be married to Joseph, but before they came together, she was found to be pregnant through the Holy Spirit.

Because Joseph, her husband, was faithful to the law, and yet did not want to expose her to public disgrace, he had in mind to divorce her quietly. But after he had considered this, an angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said,

“Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because what is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will give birth to a son, and you are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins.”

All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet:

“The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel, (which means God with us). When Joseph woke up, he did what the angel of the Lord had commanded him and took Mary home as his wife. But he did not consummate their marriage until she gave birth to a son. And he gave him the name Jesus.”

Matthew 1: 18-25

How can we relate this story to His little children? Do we truly embellish and love to tell the story of Jesus and His love?

“Dear little children, do you know how much God loves you as we celebrate Christmas and sing Happy Birthday to Jesus”?

A long time ago, God sent signs to people who would be a part of the Christmas story. God spoke to Mary, a young girl who loved and honored God, that she would have a baby and he would be called Jesus. Now, Joseph, her fiance, had a dream that he would be the earthly father of Jesus.

So, Joseph vowed to take care of Mary and protect her as they traveled to Bethlehem and prepared for the baby to be born. They could not find a room at any motel, so the innkeeper let them stay in a stable for animals. Joseph made Mary comfortable and helped her deliver the little baby boy.

God had told them in a dream to name the baby Jesus, so they did! Then, the Lord sent angels to serenade the King of Kings — Baby Jesus. God also sent shepherds to the stable to honor the new born baby who would one day be our Savior. Then, He sent Wise Men bearing gifts that would help Mary and Joseph on their journey to Egypt.

There was a huge shining star in the sky that shed light on the manger where Baby Jesus rested in Mary’s arms with Joseph making sure they were comfortable and safe. The sky was filled with angels singing Glory to God in the highest — Jesus Christ is born!

Whether we read scripture to tell the Christmas story or share The Christmas Story simply and sweetly so that even a little child will understand and be excited to celebrate Jesus at Christmas, let’s just do it with passion and purpose! Jesus told the woman at the well to ‘go and tell’! Let us join in one accord to celebrate Jesus, go tell it on the mountain, over the hills and everywhere … that Jesus Christ is born!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.