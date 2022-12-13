The media center at Sampson Middle School was packed with sixth graders who were visited by Clinton Police officers, who imparted lessons on gang awareness.

Officer Joshua Matthis goes over one of their slides on objectives of gangs during the last session.

Officer Dulce Banos circles the room as she speaks to the students about the importance of gang awareness.

Students from Sampson Middle School recently met with members of the Clinton Police Department. Their visit was significant as they came to spread knowledge to the young Dark Horses on gang awareness.

Along with Clinton Police Department, Clinton City Schools’ SROs (school resource officers) met with SMS sixth graders on Dec. 2 in their media center. On top of coming to teach them about Gang Awareness they also discussed crucial information about the Juvenile Process and the seriousness of making threats to the school.

This event consisted of four 45-minutes sessions each of which included slideshows and face-to-face instruction from different members of Clinton PD and SROs.

These session include an abundance of important information from objectives of gangs and how to spot them. To how adolescence are charged and prosecuted as Juvenile Delinquents. They also learned about the consequences of making school treats and even how such actions, even if done as a prank, can be traced by Clinton PD and SROs.

This was only a fraction of knowledge shared, information that SRO Sgt. Donald Fisher, who was part of the event, agreed was key for them to know.

“We’ve done a presentation on gang awareness because it is an issue that we’re seeing within the community,” he said. “We’re also seeing it in our school system, as far as, students attempting to affiliate with gangs.”

Sgt. Fisher went on to discuss in further detail some of what they taught in the event sessions.

“We shared some things to look out for in the community as they’re traveling,” he continued. “Also, we explained to them the juvenile justice process, how that works and we covered one of the more severe crimes that occurs at school, which is the communication of threats of mass violence on educational property.”

“The reasons we discussed that was just so that they’re aware that there is consequences for their actions and it’s not going to go unnoticed and punished,” he said. “But, we’re hoping this brings some awareness and they’ll be more diligent at not typing and saying the type of things that’ll be considered threats, even as a prank.”

“Overall, it’s been a pleasure with Dr. Harding having us come in and do not just this but Red Ribbon Week not long ago at Sunset Avenue,” Fisher said. “We just look forward to doing as much as we can to help our kids in the community.”

CCS Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Coordinator, Dr. Angela Harding, was key in bring both the Red Ribbon Week and this event coming together. She’d shared her thoughts as well on the importance of this event.

“This was vital to me because when I see what’s happening in our community, to former students and when I see what’s happening to our youth, it’s important that we, the education system, stand up and educate our students on some social awareness activities,” she said.

“Not only that but also on situational awareness events because if we don’t, society is going to educate them, and they’re not going to give them the true rundown of what it means,” Harding added.

Dr. Harding then touched on how this event came together and why they choose to target their sixth graders for this particular event.

“So I worked with the police department as SEL Coordinator to coordinate this event, along with the drug abuse event that we had, as part of our Strategic Plan: Safe and Inviting Environment for our district.”

“We just felt it was important, we want to touch more of our students, but we wanted to start with sixth grade, as they’re going into that age group of the recruitment for gang violence and being processed as juveniles,” she said. “As they said in their presentation, as young as six-years old can be processed as a juvenile, it’s important they know that.”

“We are so grateful that we don’t have that here, but we don’t want it to happen,” Harding added. “So we want to make sure our students are well aware of what could cause them to be faced with some of these consequences so that they can avoid it and they can stop and think before making an irrational decision.”

