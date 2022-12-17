“Be Still and know that I am God, I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted on earth. The Lord of hosts is with us. Psalm 46:10

With accelerated energy to go and do during the holidays, maybe this year’s celebrations could be the best ever if we concentrate on Christ our King and Be Still … to sweetly soak up the blessings of the sacred season.

Jesus deserves our praise as we ‘go and do’ more Christmas planning, programs, parties, gatherings, shopping, wrapping, cooking, baking, and going than there is time for in our busy schedules. Giving Him last place in our Christmas celebrations must hurt Him deeply, like you and I might have experienced when we were forgotten on special days in our lives, left out of celebrations, the last one chosen to play ball at recess, or overlooked, put on hold, given leftover time over and over and over again, like we do unto Jesus as we go to and fro with busy schedules stealing His time.

A song from an old hymnal seems to show how we should celebrate the Lord our King. “Come and praise the Lord our King, Allelu, Lift your voice and with us sing , alleluia. Christ was born in Bethlehem, Son of God and Son of Man, Allelu, alleluia!

He grew up an earthly child In the world but undefiled, Allelu, alleluia! Jesus died at Calvary, Frose again triumphantly, Allelu, alleluia! He has conquered death and sin, Great His triumph glorious win, Allelu, alleluia! Now He rules from heaven above, King of mercy, King of love, Allelu, alleluia! We will live with Him some day, And forever with Him stay, Allelu, alleluia!” Another hymn, ONE DAY, seems best suited to help us BE STILL and CELEBRATE JESUS every day, not just Christmas. Read carefully and be convicted to celebrate Jesus first! ONE DAY

“One day when heaven was filled with HIs praises, One day when sin was as black as could be, Jesus came forth to be born of a virgin, dwelt among men – my example is He.

One day they led Him up Calvary’s mountain, one day they nailed Him to die on the tree.. Suffering anguish, despised and rejected, Bearing our sins, my Redeemer is He. One day they left Him alone in the garden, one day He rested from suffering free, Angels Came down over His tomb to keep vigil Hope of the hopeless, my Savior is He.

One day the grave could conceal Him no longer, One day the stone rolled away from the door, Then He arose over death He had conquered, Now is ascended my Lord ever more.

One day the trumpet will sound for His coming, One day the skies with His glory will shine; Wonderful day, my beloved ones bringing Glorious Savior, this Jesus is mine! Living He loved me, dying He saved me, Buried He carried my sins far away: Rising He justified freely, forever – One Day He’s coming – O, glorious day!”

Let us not take celebrating Christ at Christmas for granted, put other things before Him, or give Him leftover time. Now is the time to Be Still and know Jesus loves us and longs for us to celebrate Him humbly, happily, and lovingly here and One Day in Heaven when God calls us Home ( if we are prepared with Jesus at home in our hearts) for eternity.!

Be Still and Enjoy Celebrating Christmas and Praising the Lord our King! Let allelu, alleluia joyful praises ring!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.