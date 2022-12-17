Evan Gillespie recently traveled Sampson County bringing warth to young elementary school students all over. This was part of her seventh annual birthday project, Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts, which saw 1,500 pairs of gloves delivered to students across the county.

Children across the county recently got a little piece of protection from the winter cold in the form of some warm gloves from a person with an even warmer heart, Evan Gillespie.

On Friday, Dec. 9, Gillespie visited elementary schools all over Sampson County to deliver those warm gloves as part of her ongoing birthday project, Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts. A project she’s being doing for the past several years.

“Every year for my birthday, instead of asking for presents, I ask for gloves to give to children across Sampson County for my birthday project, Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts,” Gillespie said. “This year, in my seventh year doing my project, my goal was to collect enough gloves to give to all of the children, Pre-K through 5th grade, at Midway Elementary, Clement Elementary, and Plainview Elementary schools.”

Not only did she reach that goal, but she surpassed it with ease thanks to vast amount of support she got from those around her.

“I was able to reach my goal easily, as I needed close to 1,300 pairs of gloves and received over 1,500 pairs of gloves from my community,” Gillespie said. “I started my project when I was 10 years old, and each year, I am so overwhelmed by and grateful for the love, support, and donations that I receive from my community in Sampson County. That includes my family, friends, and church, Grove Park Baptist Church.”

Gillespie also gave a special heartfelt shout-out to her family. The people she says have been the most instrumental in helping her make Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts a continued success, especially her MeMe.

“I am especially grateful for my dad, Perry Gillespie, mom, Anna Gillespie, sister Olivia Gillespie, and brother, Tripp Gillespie, who always stand by me and help me tremendously with my project,” she said.”

“They do everything from helping promote my project to, buying gloves, bagging gloves, delivering gloves, and so much more.”

“However, I wouldn’t be able to do my project without my MeMe, my paternal grandmother, Gloria Gillespie, who, this year alone, bought around 300 pairs of gloves at the beginning of 2022 to kick-start my project,” she added. “She went to Walmart’s all around North Carolina, from Clinton to Smithfield to Mount Olive to Goldsboro and so many more places just to help with something that is important to me. I am so thankful to have someone as special as her in my life, as well as the rest of my family who always show me love and support.”

Gillespie then shared a story, in her final remarks, as to another reason why she continues to do her project year after year. Helping children, spreading kindness and most importantly God’s love her driving forces.

“One of the reasons that I do my project each year is to help children with a need that is often overlooked, warmth during the winter months,” she said. “However, I also do my project to give back to a community that I am so grateful for and has been so kind to me.”

”I also want to spread kindness and show children that, at even such a young age, they can still be kind to others and share God’s love,” Gillespie added. “With each pair of gloves that I give, I include a note card that says “WHWH” (Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts) and the note card also has a bible verse on it along with my name.”

”The bible verse is Matthew 6:21 which says, ‘For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.’ I feel like the world needs more kindness, and even if my project only convinces one kid to be kind, that’s enough for me.”

