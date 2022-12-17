Clinton nursery opens after restoration

This is only a small glimpse at what the locale looked like prior to all the restoration work done, a process that’s been ongoing since this May.

The old tobacco pond has made vast improvements. In the beginning the bottom couldn’t even be seen.

This lovely assortment of plants are just a few of what is available at Terra Cottage Farm Nursery and much is on the horizon as restorations continue at what was once a forgotten nursery in Clinton.

This lovely assortment of plants are just a few of what is available at Terra Cottage Farm Nursery.

This mountain of containers was only one stack of many that were left on the land. Each one has been completely refurbished and will be reused in the restoration.

Everyone from landscape enthusiasts to home gardeners have cause to be excited thanks to Raymond Bray, who is currently restoring Terra Cottage Farm Nursery.

The plant nursery is located on 2730 Beulah Road in Clinton. Bray, along with his wife Joy, are the new owners and have been hard at work for the past several months doing restoration work on the land to reopen the forgotten nursery.

Bray’s made remarkable progress considering the state of the land when he first purchased it. He went into detail about what they’ve accomplished since their journey started back in May of this year.

“People call me crazy, but I started this on May 23,” he said. “Like I often say, most people didn’t even know that this was even back here. So basically all this so far has been since May. We did all the infrastructure drainage, roads, clearing, thinning trees, everything, and then started working on the beds. We’ve been working each bed section, one by one, so it’s been three months on those so far. We rebuilt the greenhouse and we got a lot of propagated inventory in there.”

Now that it’s back on the good foot, Terra Cottage Farm Nursery will have a variety of products for sale as restorations proceed.

“We’ll have seasonal flowers, pine straw, some mulch products, homeowner stuff, and then produce,” Bray said. “Locally-grown produce and meat products; we have other evergreen inventory and we’ll be bringing in other stuff as well over time.”

The Terra Cottage Farm Nursery restoration is also in very capable hands as Bray has an extensive background in plants.

“Well my background is horticulture,” he said. “I have a business in Wilmington for about 30 years now as a landscape contractor to begin with. As well as carrying some degrees in soil microbiology and agricultural research sciences so I work with plants pretty much all the time.”

“I always had a place in Wilmington where I wanted to make it a nursery and garden center back around 2008 but Fannie Mae kind of changed that for all of us,” he said. “So that kind of went to the sideline and we just ran the business out of it.”

It was during that time that an old associate of Bray’s was selling his nursery the same nursery that is Terra Cottage Farm Nursery.

“Just this past year I got wind from a friend of mine to make an offer on this place,” he said. “It was up for sale by a another associate I’ve known for about 20 years and he was getting rid of it so we decided to go ahead and purchase it. Hopefully we’ll be able to sell eggs by the side of the road when it’s all said and done but we’re going to make this a garden center and turn this place around.”

“This is my so-called retirement,” he said with a laugh. “But, my wife, her dream was to sell eggs by the side of the road, so I think this will work.”

For any curious about how long it’ll be before the restorations are complete Bray touched on the topic. And, to those wondering when they’ll open, the wait is already over.

“When will the restorations be complete, well, that’s up to the Lord — he makes that decision,” he said laughingly. “You know, it’s a process, as long as the weather’s warm we’ll keep going but it’s good time.”

“Other than that, we’re open, we get intermittent clientele that comes in right now,” he added. “A lot of questions mainly but everybody’s free to come and shop. Our azaleas should be probably all blooming anywhere from February all the way up through April, May and June.”

As for what Bray wanted to say to any potential customers interested in checking them out, he said this, “Just stop in anytime, Monday through Friday; we’re here every day.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.