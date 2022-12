The Clinton Kiwanis Club donated 200 toys to the Clinton Police Department’s ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ Toy Drive event. This is the Kiwanis’ third and final project for the Clinton Give 200 to celebrate Clinton’s Bicentennial. Pictured, from left, are: Treasurer Brett Jones, Jason Aycock, Assistant Chief Adrian Mathews, President Daniel Ruggles, Secretary Wendy Cabral, Russell Byrd, and Chief Anthony Davis.