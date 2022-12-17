(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Dec. 2 — Efigeno Sanchez, 51, of 1304 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, was charged with possession of cocaine. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Dec. 2 — Dy’Sin Perron Fryar, 19, of 132 Simpson St., Turkey, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of stolen firearm and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 4 — Franklin Jones Cashwell, 69, of 2650 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass. No bond set; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 4 — Refugio Rojas Hernandez, 22, of 96 Rye Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 20.

• Dec. 4 — Jonathon Michael Gautier, 40, of 170 Pickle Shed Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a government official. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 4 — Tatasha Beyuana Kirby, 29, of 1674 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with resisting public officer, driving while impaired, order for arrest and identity theft. Bond set at $16,500; court date is Jan. 24.

• Dec. 5 — Ramiro Lopez Manzanares, 30, of 3029 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set.

• Dec. 5 — Jason Allen Wright, 40, of 200 Burton St., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and assault on a female. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 5 — Natalie Jade Ferguson, 18, of 344 E. Magnolia-Lisbon Road, Rose Hill, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 20.

• Dec. 6 — Antwan Romeo Rich, 29, of 596 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Dec. 20.

• Dec. 6 — Makayla Danielle Johnson, 26, of 25 Yellowskin Road, Autryville, was charged with trespass, simple assault and damage to property. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 7 — Isaac Lee Herring, 38, of 857 N. Pine St., Warsaw, was charged with interfering with jail/prison fire system. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Dec. 7 — Jodie Nicole Powell, 30, of 68 Madeline Lane, Clinton, was charged with interfering with jail/prison fire system. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Dec. 7 — Eladio Manuel Caride, 28, of 192 Myrtle Sholar Road, Wallace, was charged with driving while impaired, violation of carrying concealed weapon law, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Dec. 7 — Oscar Serrano Jr., 29, of 145 Tarheel Estate Lane, Warsaw, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Dec. 9.

• Dec. 7 — Paris Isiah Armwood, 32, of 220 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Dec. 7 — Asia Ann Madeline Pope, 35, of 391 Wellie Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Written promise; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 8 — Jerry Dermaine Stevens, 42, of 1424 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with shoplifting and price tag switching. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 8 — James Brandon Bradshaw, 49, of 2122 Bradshaw Road, Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, no liability insurance and expired registration card/tag. No bond set; court date is Jan. 9.

• Dec. 8 — Uziel Arechiga, 30, of 154 Seth Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a government official/employee. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Jan. 18.

• Dec. 9 — William Dustan Bailey, 27, of 9855 S. U.S. Hwy. 301, Four Oaks, was charged with larceny from construction site, possession of stolen goods/property, conspiring to commit felony larceny, larceny and failure to appear. Bond set at $41,000; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 10 — David Lamont Carr, 48, of 1966 Garland Hwy., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan .11.

• Dec. 10 — Michael Jermaine Pearson, 52, of 915 Midway Elementary School Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female and violation of a court order. No bond set; court date is Jan. 3.

• Dec. 10 — Marcelino Ruiz, 22, of Garland, was charged with driving while impaired, fictitious registration, no operator’s license and no insurance. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 29.

• Dec. 11 — Deshon Alonzo Lloyd, 22, of 6300 N.C. Hwy. 87 South, Fayetteville, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct and driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 29.

• Dec. 11 — Christopher Allen Starzyk, 19, of 117 Bermuda Drive, Wilmington, was charged with maintaining vehicle for controlled substance and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 12 — Aaron Martin Deuel, 41, of 3221 Banks Road, Raleigh, was charged with open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, fictitious tag, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 12 — Oscar Serrano, 29, of 145 Tar Heel Estate Lane, Warsaw, was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Bond set at $30,000; court date is Jan. 20.

• Dec. 13 — Twanda Tew Moore, 54, of 70 Rainbow Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Dec. 22.

• Dec. 13 — Zavaldra Blossom Rich, 52, of 3918 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 20.

• Dec. 14 — Roland Brent Hodges, 53, of 112 Beale St., Dunn, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 14 — Brittany Jo Brunette, 31, of 110 Little Rock Drive, Raeford, was charged with being an out of state fugitive. No bond listed; court date is Jan, 6.

• Dec. 14 — Jessie Danzig Robinson, 28, of 503 Lee Johnson Road, Dunn, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 4.

• Dec. 14 — Eric Javier Pineiro, 29, of 300 Jones St., Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of stolen motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 14 — Abigail Layne Partridge, 25, of 2576 Old Raleigh Road, Clinton, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest. Bond set at $20,500; court date is Jan. 23.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.