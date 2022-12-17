Work ongoing since 2020; Tucker family takes ceremonial ride

At long last, the Faircloth Freeway Bridge is open to traffic following an extensive replacement project that spanned two and a half years. And that new bridge has a name, with a sign — unveiled last month — now erected over the overhauled stretch.

The family of fallen Clinton Police Officer Donald Ray Tucker took a ceremonial ride over the bridge upon its opening. It was a brief ride on Friday, but one taken by many motorists over the newly-named Officer Donald Ray Tucker Bridge.

In summer 2020, the U.S. 421/701 bridge in Clinton was closed for replacement, a massive undertaking that shifted traffic patterns on Faircloth Freeway and condensed the flow of traffic on N.C. 24 (Sunset Avenue) for years. The work, part of a $25 million project, was to bring a brand new bridge, the addition of a lane on Sunset Avenue and improve a 1.8-mile stretch of U.S. 421 between the U.S. 421/701 interchange and east of Cecil Odie Road, in close proximity to the Sampson County Livestock Facility.

The project also includes an interchange to connect U.S. 421 to the new section of roadway south of Clinton.

The bridge was a key part of that project, and it has now come to fruition. The Officer Donald Ray Tucker Bridge was undergoing segments of inspection this week, with lanes opening up as they received final approval.

The bridge replacement was part of the most recent phase of N.C. 24 improvements targeted to extend to Interstate 40 in Duplin County.

Leading up to the opening, officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Sampson County and the City of Clinton, along with Tucker’s family and friends gathered last month to dedicate the bridge over N.C. 24 in Clinton.

A massive crowd gathered in front of Ribeyes of Clinton, a stone’s throw from the bridge, to pay tribute to Tucker. The late officer was killed on Nov. 14, 1991, during an undercover narcotics operation while on loan in Carteret County.

“There are some who bring a light so great into the world, that even after they are gone, the light remains,” said his brother Reginald Tucker. “He gave his life trying to save others. He left at great grief to his family, to his friends and to those who knew him. When he wasn’t showing his family and friends his love, he was out there fighting the war on drugs. He will be remembered and will always be part of this family, our family, your family.”

In 1990, Tucker joined the Clinton Police Department as a uniformed officer and assisted the Interagency Drug Enforcement unit. While with the department, he volunteered his time speaking with young people, warning them about drugs. Later, in 1991, he volunteered with Carteret County as an undercover officer for two months.

On Nov. 14, 1991, Tucker, “on loan” to Carteret County from the Clinton Police Department, was killed when he was ambushed during an undercover narcotics investigation. Tucker was making his last purchase as part of an undercover drug operation with the Carteret multi-agency task force when he was robbed and murdered.

A Midway High School graduate, Tucker was a one-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department and just two weeks shy of his 23rd birthday when he was killed. As a tribute, his officer number 332 was retired.

The family, including Donald Ray Tucker’s parents Billy and Glenda Tucker, had sought to have their son recognized in a tangible way for the past 20 years. A couple years ago, that endeavor was renewed with an earnest effort behind family friend Terry Lee, Councilman Daniel Ruggles and others.

The Fallen Heroes Ad Hoc Committee was formed in late 2020 to establish steps for naming bridges as there were no such procedures. A recommendation from the committee to name the bridge in honor of Tucker was made in June 2021. The Clinton City Council unanimously concurred, adopting a resolution the next month, in July 2021, in support of naming the Faircloth Freeway Bridge after Tucker, the only Clinton police officer to have died in the line of duty.

That resolution was sent to the N.C. Department of Transportation, which officially approved the naming in October 2021.

The bridge replacement and improvements are part of a larger plan to expand N.C. 24 and link it with Interstate 40, a project that has been ongoing for years, dating back to October 2013 when crews began working to widen the roadway in Cumberland County.

The 40-mile project has for years been touted for its ultimate aim of connecting Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune. The first four segments from from Vander in Cumberland County to U.S. 421/701 Bypass (Faircloth Freeway) in Clinton totaled about 27 miles.

The last two segments will extend further east from Faircloth Freeway toward I-40 in Duplin County.

