A Lakewood teacher is facing several felony counts following an investigation into allegations that she had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, according to information from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 23, 2022, Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities received a complaint through the Lakewood District School Resource Officer regarding an inappropriate relationship between a substitute teacher and a student, sheriff’s officials said in a press release Monday.

“As a result, the complaint was referred to the Criminal Investigations Division for review,” the release stated.

Upon investigation, sheriff’s officials said enough “probable cause” was established to charge Tiffany Rose Williams, 32, of 245 Old Salemburg Road., Salemburg, with two sexual acts with a student, indecent liberties with a student, and indecent liberties with a child.

Williams was placed under secured bond of $40,000.

“At this time, no further information will be released due to the sensitivity associated with juvenile investigations,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the press release. “It is important to note that no activity occurred on the school’s campus and school officials have been fully cooperative with the investigation.”