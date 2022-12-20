Sampson County Schools collected over seven boxes of toys for donation to the Sampson County Toys for Tots program. Area coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender. At Christmas, coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, provide free Christmas toys to children and families in need of hope and support during the holidays. Pictured is Sampson Conty Toys for Tots representative Charles Williams, left, and SCS Custodian David Hobbs.