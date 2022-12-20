Clinton City Schools participated in Toys for Tots as a part of their ‘I Choose Love’ Month for Social Emotional Learning. This gave students the opportunity to collect and donate toys for children who are in need. Four schools participated (L.C. Kerr, Butler Avenue, Sunset Avenue and Clinton High). Overall, they collected 185 items for the toy drive and successfully delivered them to the Sampson Center at 808 Barden St., to be distributed to those in need families. CCS tries to participate in a Community Service project as a district, at least twice a year in December and May. This was the December project.