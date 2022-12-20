Carries out mission in local elementary schools

From Dec. 5-9, members of the Clinton Lions Club and volunteers under the auspices of the Lions Kidsight USA Foundation and the North Carolina Lions Inc., conducted vision screenings for 1st and 2nd graders in all eight elementary schools in our Sampson County school system.

Our mission is to ensure children have the opportunity to receive vision screening by the Lions Club and to facilitate necessary follow-up care, concentrating on the ages 5-7 years, to find those children with the potential for Amblyopia and those with refractive errors needing eyeglasses to see clearly because every child deserves to learn and see the world clearly and succeed in school and society. According to educational and vision experts, 80% of learning is visual. So if a child can’t see well, he can’t learn well. It is estimated that more than 40 percent of the brain is devoted to visual function

Yet, most young children don’t get their vision screened until after age 5 when they have problems learning or paying attention in school. By then, it may already be too late. Unless vision problems associated with amblyopia[(lazy eye] are detected early and corrected, they risk becoming permanent by age 7.

It is very important to understand that the “Gold Standard” for eye care is a comprehensive eye examination with a dilated pupil (drops) by an optometrist or ophthalmologist. Vision screening is a public health process designed to identify those children with risk factors which need to be examined by a doctor. It is an attempt to get as many of children in need of professional care as possible into the eye care system.

The screening process is fairly simple using the Welch Allyn Spot camera. The student concentrates on the camera smiley face’s nose, and within seconds the state of the art device determines if the student may have any number of potential problems which the device can detect. If so the school is given printed data that the school can send to the student’s parents for referral to a physician..

The 8 county elementary schools presented a total of 641 students for screening. Of those 641 students 460 passed, but 169 (26.56%) were given referrals with the printed data to hopefully be reviewed by a physician.

Last year (2021), the Lions Club screened the Clinton City Schools 1st and 2nd graders. Of 406 students screened, 63 (18.2%) were found to have issues that needed to be addressed by a physician. It is intention of the Clinton Lions Club to screen the new 1st and 2nd graders in the Clinton City schools in 2023 and the new 1st and 2nd graders in the county again in 2024.

For anyone interested in becoming a member of the Clinton Lions Club or being part of a team in such a great project, contact any member of the Clinton Lions Club. Pam McGuirt is president Lee West first vice president, Steve Cox second vice president, Kay West secretary, and James Blackmon is treasurer.