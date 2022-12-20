Autryville leader awarded state’s high honor

Autryville Commissioner Mickie Spell couldn’t stop smiling after receiving The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. He was met with a standing ovation by the entire room.

One of the greatest honors to bestow upon any North Carolinian, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, was recently awarded in Autryville. Commissioner Mickie Spell has been more than deserving following his 48 years of dedication to his town, many said.

Spell was bestowed the state’s highest civilian honor on Dec. 13, during the Board of Commissioners monthly meeting. That night, he was surrounded by his family, friends and colleagues as each filled the town hall that night for a surprise unbenownst to the guest of honor.

“I know Mickie is surprised to have his family and so many people in his corner here tonight, but we’re gonna lead him on just a little bit longer,” Mayor Grayson Spell said jokingly before the presentation.

“I’ve had the pleasure to serve as a commissioner and Mayor of Autryville alongside Mickie and he always provides incredible wisdom and business sense to our meetings,” he added. “He understands the needs of our citizens and identifies with their struggles.”

“Anytime the town needs anything, Mickie is the first to make a donation so that the town doesn’t have to struggle and keeps us from passing along burdens onto our citizens.”

During that presentation, just a few of the many, many achievements Spell accomplished over his years of services were made known. All of which earned him the Order of Long Leaf Pine distinction.

He helped build and purchase the town’s first fire department and fire truck, along with serving as the towns first fire chief in 1974. A fire department that is still presently active in Autryville to this day. Then, in 1975, he was sworn in as a Special Deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s office, a role he’s still sworn into today.

In 1979, while working full-time as an HVAC technician for Sears and Roebuck, plus serving as fire chief and Sampson County Special Deputy, he found time to be elected a town commissioner.

In his time as commissioner he’s been instrumental in the forward progress of Autryville. He was part of helping build a municipal water system in the 1980s and a state of the art town hall in the 1990s. On top of that he put his experience as an HVAC technician to great use and founded Spell Mechanical and Services Incorporated in 1988 which he remains president of today at 72.

Not to mention through all his service years to the town he’s only lost in a single election cycle which was by just one vote.

”Mickey was born in 1950 in Autryville to Wilton and Beatrice Spell who owned and operated a small grocery store in town,” Mayor Spell said. “As the children and local business owners themselves in Autryville, Wilton and Beatrice taught him the value of helping his neighbors, work ethic and the importance of civic responsibility. Mickey is a shining example of all of these qualities.”

“Wilton and Beatrice can always be remembered as helping their customers and never letting anyone who shopped in their grocery store go hungry,” he continued. “Mickie has taken the values instilled unto him by his parents and made them proud. He treats everyone with utmost respect and works to help everyone he meets.”

“With nearly 200 people, the town of Autryville is small but mighty because of our citizens and their values,” Spell added. “As mayor I always tell people we don’t have a lot but we do have good people and Mickie is the epitome of those good people.”

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton wrote the letter to Governor Roy Cooper requesting the honor of the Long Leaf Pine be given to Spell. He was present that night and shared these thought on Spell.

“I wrote the letter sent to Governor Cooper recommending he be given one of the highest awards that anyone can receive here in North Carolina,” he said. “I get a little bit emotional during these folks because all this stuff is near and dear to me.”

“I don’t just put my name on anything, so if I do, it means I believe in you and I’ll say it like it is,” he added. “For Mickie, certainly, it’s warranted, it was merited and it’s an honor for you to receive this award because you have truly earned it.”

After the praise and applause, Spell then spoke to all those who attended to celebrate this milestone in his life. His words were short, but full of gratitude.

“I have no words to say other than thank you all for coming,” he said. “I’m thankful for my family being here and I knew something was up when I got out of the car and seen so many of you here, so again thank you all so much.”

