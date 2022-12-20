PD: Driver charged; ninth incident in city this year

Police said a driver failed to stop at the scene of a spill and continued traveling westbound on N.C. 24. He was tracked down at the county landfill and charged.

Another day meant another spill of slimy, smelly animal byproducts, the ninth such spill inside the Clinton city limits this year.

Around 3:45 p.m. Monday, Clinton Police Department officers responded to reports of an agriculture byproduct spill located in the westbound lane of N.C. 24 near Airport Road. After arriving on scene officers discovered an apparent agriculture spill at the location, consisting of animal byproducts.

After reviewing video footage, the initial investigation revealed that an independent contractor for Smithfield Foods, Terry Ivey of Ivey’s Trucking of Fayetteville, “braked suddenly, causing contents to spill over the side of the trailer bed onto the roadway,” a press release from the Clinton Police Department stated.

Police said the driver failed to stop at the scene and continued traveling westbound on N.C. 24.

“Officers located the vehicle at the Sampson County Landfill a short time later and were able to identify the driver,” the release stated.

A representative from the North Carolina Department of Transportation responded to the scene to assess the roadway and had SR&R Environmental respond to clean up the spill. Police officers and NCDOT personnel assisted with the road closure and traffic control until the cleanup was completed.

Ivey was charged with failing to secure load and unintentional littering. A report was sent to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services for follow up.

“This is the ninth agriculture spill that has occurred in the city this year,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis. “These incidents continue to cause a public nuisance for our community and strain on resources. We will continue to hold those accountable that litter our roadways.”

It is the second spill in the city this month, following one in the eastbound lane of N.C. 24 near the Clinton city limits on Dec. 6.

In that incident, a semi-truck operated by Rony’s Trucking LLC, contracted by Darling Ingredients, similarly “braked suddenly … causing contents to spill over the side of the dump bed onto the roadway.” The driver attempted to clean the byproducts off the roadway and had tossed some of the remains over the guardrail into the brush located on the right side of the roadway. That driver received the same charges as Ivey.

Darling Ingredients, formerly Valley Protein, has been involved in 12 animal byproduct spills within the City of Clinton the past two years, Davis said at the time.

Monday’s incident showed that the incidents aren’t just an issue involving one company.

“These incidents continue to be an inconvenience to the motoring public and a drain on city resources that have to direct traffic for hours until the roadway is cleaned up,” Davis has stated. “The frequency of these incidents continues to cause a public nuisance for our community and those that travel our roadways. Enforcement action will continue to be taken against those that spill these hazardous materials on our roadways, our citizens deserve better.”

Amid a rash of the spills this past summer, Davis noted that there had been more than 20 spills in the previous three years.

These types of spills are smelly and potentially dangerous, he stressed. Rain will make the animal proteins slick, which could cause accidents. They’re also very difficult to remove. A degreaser must be used as well as a vacuum truck to ensure none of the materials go down the storm drains.

If anyone has information about similar incidents, they are encouraged to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105. They may also provide anonymous information through our tip service by texting 847411, beginning their message with ‘tipcpd.’

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.