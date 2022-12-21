The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP met on Monday for their final meeting of 2022. During that meeting, they held their Installation of Officers, setting into place their team of leaders for the upcoming year. District Director Nicholas Green was present for the meeting to give the administration of oaths. Pictured, from left, are Carolyn Chestnutt, Bernice Cooper, Brenda Faison, Colander Johnson, Vada Williams, Rev. Johnny McPhail, Eddie Williams, Jr., Larry Sutton, Tony Watson and Luther Moore.