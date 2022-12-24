(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.)

Arrests/investigations

• Dec. 15 — Jaheim Lamond Tatum, 20, of 48 Sawmill Lane, Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats, threatening phone call and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Jan. 25.

• Dec. 15 — Isaiah Martin Bridges, 20, of 5129 Long Branch Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 16 — Adriana Thompson, 38, of 112 Loften Drive, Apt. C, Fayetteville, was charged with possession of firearm by felon and possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 16 — Jacquan Glennis Stevens, 25, of 75 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a female and failure to appear. No bond set; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 16 — James Clayton Horne, 39, of 478 Elon Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 16 — Justina Skye Phillips, 30, of 380 Moore Herring Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond or court date set.

• Dec. 17 — Cornell Brown, 59, of 60 Crumpler Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 5.

• Dec. 17 — Donald Watts, 42, of 765 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor stalking. No bond set; court date is Jan. 12.

• Dec. 17 — Randolph Joyner, 66, of 318 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 10.

• Dec. 17 — Angelio Leonel Esparza, 23, of 216 W. 2nd St., Garland, was charged with resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Jan. 26.

• Dec. 18 — James Opal Williams, 29, of 134 Sneed Lane, Godwin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting public officer. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 19 — Denis Moises Martin, 22, of 530 Sasser Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond or court date listed.

• Dec. 19 — Hasson Hakeem Massey, 33, of 606 E. Pope St., Dunn, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA,trafficking cocaine by possession and transport, resist, delay and obstruct, possession of drug paraphernalia, littering, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, carrying concealed weapon. Bond set at $280.000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 19 — Rogelio Ramos, 40, of 75 Glenn Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and resisting public officer. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Jan. 19.

• Dec. 20 — Kevin Jamar Wright, 36, of 805 Fargo St., Durham, was charged with identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. No bond set; court date was Dec. 22.

• Dec. 20 — Tyler Britt Strickland, 28, of 1975 Lake Artesia Road, Faison, was charged with felony maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Jan. 6.

• Dec. 20 — Ryan Leigh Barefoot, 21, of 3137 Tew Road, Godwin, was charged with aggravated assault. No bond set; court date is Jan. 11.

• Dec. 21 — Detron Detray Spruill, 31, of 2181 Dunbar, North Charleston, was charged with fugitive from justice, No bond set; court date was Dec. 21.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.