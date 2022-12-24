One of the first attributes of God that we usually note is that He is a loving God. After all, “God so loved the world that, that he gave his only begotten Son…” (John 3:16). He “commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8). And, twice in the fourth chapter of I John it is stated that “God is love” (I John 4:8, 16). However, it is equally important that we come to realize, not only the love of God, but the wrath of God also. Just as sure as the love of God exist, the wrath of God does as well. Because of the wickedness of the people of Sodom and Gomorrah, God determined to destroy them. “Then the Lord rained upon Sodom and upon Gomorrah brimstone and fire from the Lord out of heaven; And he overthrew those cities and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground” (Gen. 19:24-25). After Moses led the children of Israel through the Red Sea on dry ground, Pharaoh attempted to lead the Egyptian army behind them. Later Moses said, “And in the greatness of thine excellency thou hast overthrown them that rose up against thee: thou sentest forth thy wrath, which consumed them as stubble” (Exo. 15:7). Many other examples can be seen throughout the Old Testament of the wrath of God being kindled.

One thing is quite clear, when the wrath of God is kindled, it is a fearful thing. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “For if we sin wilfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins, But a certain fearful looking for of judgment and fiery indignation, which shall devour the adversaries. He that despised Moses’ law died without mercy under two or three witnesses: Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace? For we know him that hath said, Vengeance belongeth unto me, I will recompense, saith the Lord. And again, The Lord shall judge his people. It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:26-31). Notice the one who has rejected faithful service to God has nothing to look forward to but judgment and a fiery indignation. It will not be pretty. Notice a few pictures of what that might look like. “Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels” (Matt. 25:41). “And if thy hand offend thee, cut it off: it is better for thee to enter into life maimed, than having two hands to go into hell, into the fire that never shall be quenched: Where their worm dieth not, and the fire is not quenched” (Mark 9:43-44). “And cast ye the unprofitable servant into outer darkness: there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth” (Matt. 25:30).

The time will come when each of us will have to stand in the judgment and be judged based upon what we have done in this life as it is compared to what God has commanded in His word. John wrote, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened: and another book was opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). Both the judgment and the one that will be the judge is a certainty. Paul told the Athenians, “…he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead” (Acts 17:31). Writing to the church at Corinth, Paul told them, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor. 5:10). Paul understood the seriousness of the situation. He understood the end result of kindling the wrath of God and he understood the need to know and abide by the word of the Lord. Thus, he followed that assurance of all standing before the judgment seat of Christ with these words: Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…” (II Cor. 5:11). Much the same, he charged Timothy, “…before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom; Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine…” (II Tim. 4:1-3).

Just as sure as there is eternal life for the righteous, there is eternal damnation for the unrighteous (Matt. 25:46)

Knowing the terror of the Lord, we should be serious about learning the truth and obeying that truth. You really don’t want to hear Him say, depart from me!

