Why are towns like Clinton and Roseboro decorated so pretty? Why do people have time off from work? Why do we have a day called Black Friday? Why do we have a day called Cyber Monday. Why are the stores so crowded? Why are children out of school? Well, the answer is Christmas. But what do we mean when we say Christmas?

Christmas is the day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. He is the only reason for the season. But why do we celebrate his birth? Perhaps this will enlighten us. We celebrate the birthdays of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Martin Luther King. We celebrate these birthdays because of what these men did. We should celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ because of what HE has done.

The most important book ever written, called the Bible, is all about HIM. The first book of the bible tells us that a child would be born, and that child would give the final death blow to the enemy of humanity, who is best known by the name of Satan. In that same book, the Bible, a prophet by the name of Isaiah tells us what that child would do for the human race. We are told the child would grow up to be rejected and despised by HIS people. That child would grow up to be a man with many sorrows. The child would eventually carry within HIMSELF our griefs and burdens. The child would be physically wounded for our transgressions. The child would be physically wounded for our inequities. The child would be beaten so bad that HE would be unrecognizable. HE would die on a cross like a common criminal for the sins of the world and God would raise him from the dead. HIS life, death and resurrection would make it possible for us to have Eternal Life.

The reason for Christmas is to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ because of what HE has done for us. The New Testament of the Bible gives us the details of HIS birth. A lot of what we do during Christmas is based on the details of His birth. But let us not forget that if HE had not been born, we were doomed to damnation. If HE had not been our lives would be miserable. If HE had not been born, we would have no chance of going to heaven . If He had not been born, Satan would have control over our lives. If He had not been born, our sins would never be forgiven. If HE had not been born, we would have no hope and we would be separated from God for ever. These reasons and more is why we should celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.